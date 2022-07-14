SYDNEY: On June 14, the Canadian Commission for the United Nations Scientific, Cultural and Educational Organization (CCUNESCO) announced that the Bras d’Or Lake Biosphere received its recertification designation from the International Coordinating Council of the Man and the Biosphere Programme (MAB-ICC) in Paris.

“The MAB-ICC considers that the Bras d’Or Lake Biosphere Region meets the criteria of the Statutory Framework of the World Network of Biosphere Reserves and recommends that the site be maintained in the World Network,” CCUNESCO stated.

Every 10 years, UNESCO Biospheres must go through an extensive periodic review process in order to be recertified, the Bras d’Or Lake Biosphere stated, noting that it is managed by the Bras d’Or Lake Biosphere Region Association (BLBRA).

“Our periodic review was submitted in February of 2021 and has now been approved,” said chair Eileen Crosby. “This means that the Bras d’Or Lake Biosphere maintains its status until 2031 when it must go through its next review process.”

The goals of all UNESCO Biospheres are the same; the conservation of biodiversity in balance with sustainable economic development while building community capacity within a biosphere through research, monitoring and education, the BLBRA noted. Currently, there 737 UNESCO designated biospheres worldwide, and 20 of these are in Canada they said.

For Cape Breton Island, the BLBRA said this international designation increases the national and international recognition of communities around the Bras d’Or Lake as an exceptional destination to live, work and visit. They said the designation also elevates the Island’s tourism profile and helps to promote economic development as well as ecological sustainability. The designation provides government and non-governmental organizations leverage to request funding and implement pilot projects for rural and economic development and other areas of interest, they noted.

“With five Mi’kmaw communities located around the Bras d’Or, this important designation helps to better address cultural, social and development issues for residents,” Crosby states. “It also provides additional support to the many groups already working diligently to preserve the unique ecosystem of this area. Finally, through research, monitoring, and educational activities, this designation supports best practices based on scientific findings.”

In conjunction with this recertification, the Bras d’Or Lake Biosphere Reserve will now be referred to as the Bras d’Or Lake Biosphere Region as passed at the organization’s recent annual general meeting.

Over the next 10 years, the BLBRA hopes that stakeholders, rights holders and area residents will work together to promote and achieve the goals of the biosphere.