Nova Scotia reaches one-day high of 55 new cases

HALIFAX: As of today, Nova Scotia has confirmed 827 cases of COVID-19 after a new one-day high of 55 new cases were identified Wednesday.

In the Eastern Zone – taking in eastern Nova Scotia and Cape Breton – there is now one more confirmed case, taking the total for the region to 48. For more information, go to: https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/data. The zone location is based on the location where the sample was collected for testing, not the individual’s location of residence.

Today four more deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in Nova Scotia bringing the total to 16. Three occurred at the Northwood long-term care home in the Halifax Regional Municipality and the other occurred at Harbourstone Enhanced Care in Sydney.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 921 Nova Scotia tests on Wednesday and is operating 24-hours. Nova Scotia has conducted more COVID-19 tests per capita than any other province.

As of April 22, there were 10 licensed long-term care homes and unlicensed seniors’ facilities in Nova Scotia with cases of COVID-19, involving 158 residents and 79 staff.

To date, Nova Scotia has 23,731 negative test results, 827 positive COVID-19 test results and 16 deaths. Confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90. As of now, 10 individuals are currently in hospital, four of those in ICU, while 358 individuals have now recovered and their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved.

A state of emergency was declared under the Emergency Management Act on March 22 and extended to April 19, then extended again to May 3.

There are 22 primary assessment centres in Nova Scotia, 21 operated by Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) – including Inverness Consolidated Memorial Hospital and St. Martha’s Regional Hospital – and one operated by the IWK Health Centre. Temporary primary assessment centres are operating in two communities.

The first death in the province was on April 6, a woman in her 70s with underlying medical conditions died in hospital in the Eastern Zone as a result of complications related to COVID-19.

On April 8, Nova Scotia has recorded its second death when a woman in her 90s, with underlying medical conditions, died in the Cape Breton Regional Hospital as a result of complications related to COVID-19.

Nova Scotia recorded its third death related to COVID-19 on April 13 when a male in his 80’s in the Halifax Regional Municipality died as a result of complications related to COVID-19.

On April 17, a female in her 80’s in Cape Breton died as a result of complications related to COVID-19, becoming the province’s fourth death related to the novel coronavirus.

On April 17, three deaths were reported at the Northwood long-term care home in the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The next day, two more deaths were confirmed at the Northwood home.

On April 21, Nova Scotia reported another death related to COVID-19, bringing the total to 10. The death occurred at the Northwood long-term care home in the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The next day, two additional deaths related to COVID-19 occurred at the Northwood long-term care home.