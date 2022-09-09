The life of an albino in Zambia, and many parts of Africa, is filled with fear and uncertainty. From birth, they are misunderstood and persecuted.

Due to widespread misinformation, communities believe albinism is infectious and can be passed on by close contact. It is not understood that albinism characteristics are inherited, and when a white baby is born to black skinned parents, it is often assumed that the woman has been unfaithful to her husband.

This creates family strife and the child is often shunned by the community and by their kin. Many albinos often live in isolation, some are not even allowed to live in the family house or interact with local children.

In addition to the stigma of their appearance, most have limited sight which deteriorates as they age. Their white skin caused by a lack of melanin, leaves them unprotected from the UV rays of the sun resulting in melanoma at a very early age.

Inverness County Cares (ICC), in partnership with Chalice Canada, works toward improving the lives of albinos and the blind in Zambia. The two Kawambwa schools, St. Mary in Kawambwa village and St. Odilia in Mporokoso, Zambia, are administered by the Sisters of the Child Jesus a local Zambian order.

Inverness County Cares relies on the support and generosity of the people of our surrounding communities. ICC collects refundable bottles and cans which are donated and placed at a collection drop off truck in Port Hood at Ted and Hermina Van Zutphen’s lane, and a collection truck at the Mabou Freshmart (thanks to Wayne and Karen Beaton). Thank you to Ted Van Zutphen, Raymond Debont and Stanley Beaton for managing the collection and sale of the bottles and cans.

Last year ICC planted a large field of organic potatoes at the Judique farm. It was a labour-intensive project including tilling, planting, irrigation, weeding, and picking thousands of potato bugs. We produced an excellent crop and we were very pleased with the financial returns, thanks to our supporters.

This year the Judique farm’s organic garden is producing, beets, cucumbers, and beans, and in the coming weeks, we will have green tomatoes.

This year we also planted a trial crop of garlic, and thanks go out to Barb Fitzpatrick and Tom Campbell for garlic bulbs and advice. The garlic has exceeded all our expectations, and in total, we have 1,400 heads of garlic for sale. They are totally organic and presently are hanging to dry and cure. These garlic are tasty and edible now and are suitable as seed garlic for next year’s crop which should be planted in late October and into November. We have 400 solo garlic bulbs which are a specialty item where the clove does not divide and produce a lovely, juicy bulb (similar to an onion in appearance) that is easy to peel and delicious.

For garlic and tomato orders, call Colleen MacLeod at 902 227 5425 or email colmac27@gmail.com

Inverness County Cares is a local charitable organization, founded in 2012 and based in Inverness County. ICC works in partnership with Chalice.ca, a Canadian charity, based in Bedford. Chalice provides guidance and assistance to help them provide a better life for the children at the Kawambwa schools. The Kawambwa Project involves supporting two schools for albino and visually impaired students, in Northern Zambia. Inverness County Cares always welcomes new members. Individuals who wish to donate, can use the donate button on their website: https://invernesscountycares.com When using E-transfer, please include a mailing address for CRA tax receipts and a thank you message. The E-transfer address is: invernesscountycares@gmail.com or send a cheque to Inverness County Cares, 5414 Route 19, Judique, NS, Canada, B0E1P0. Taxation receipts will be provided for the USA and Canada.