ARICHAT: Oxford Regional Education Centre won the inaugural Holiday Classic Senior Girls Basketball Tournament last weekend at École Beau-Port.
Oxford went undefeated, beating Cape Breton Highlands Academy (CBHA) 50-28, SAERC 67-21, then École Beau-Port 49-14.
École Beau-Port went 1-2 in their home tournament beating SAERC 33-30, then losing 26-19 to Dalbrae Academy.
In the second game of the tournament, CBHA beat Dalbrae 34-24, then in the third game, Dalbrae squeaked by SAERC 37-36.
In the seventh game of the tournament, CBHA bested SAERC 27-24.
Organizers noted that École Beau-Port’ Design 11 class made jerseys and welcome signs for the tournament, while sponsors included: St. Joseph’s Credit Union; EMM Law; Atlantic Superstore in Port Hawkesbury; Charles Forest Co-op; Rudy & Rusco; Down Under Bakery; Robin’s Arichat; Kenny’s Arichat; and the Conseil scolaire acadien provincial, while the families of players donated items to the canteen.
Players of the game
Game 1: ÉBP Sophie Samson
SAERC Annie Maltby
Game 2: CBHA Ava Ross
Dalbrae Brooke MacLellan
Game 3: Dalbrae Sarah MacDonald
SAERC Ryann Pettipas
Game 4: Oxford Dianna Mitchell
CBHA Kaycee Timmons
Game 5: Oxford Aislin Wood
SAERC Ella Bartlett
Game 6: Dalbrae Robyn Rouse
ÉBP Sara Bona
Game 7: CBHA Kaye Hart
SAERC Zoe Sturmy
Game 8: Oxford Haley Jacklin
ÉBP Reagan Boulet