ARICHAT: Oxford Regional Education Centre won the inaugural Holiday Classic Senior Girls Basketball Tournament last weekend at École Beau-Port.

Oxford went undefeated, beating Cape Breton Highlands Academy (CBHA) 50-28, SAERC 67-21, then École Beau-Port 49-14.

Contributed photo

David George (right) of St. Joseph’s Credit Union in Petit de Grat presented the banner to the tournament winning team Oxford Regional Education Centre.

École Beau-Port went 1-2 in their home tournament beating SAERC 33-30, then losing 26-19 to Dalbrae Academy.

In the second game of the tournament, CBHA beat Dalbrae 34-24, then in the third game, Dalbrae squeaked by SAERC 37-36.

In the seventh game of the tournament, CBHA bested SAERC 27-24.

Organizers noted that École Beau-Port’ Design 11 class made jerseys and welcome signs for the tournament, while sponsors included: St. Joseph’s Credit Union; EMM Law; Atlantic Superstore in Port Hawkesbury; Charles Forest Co-op; Rudy & Rusco; Down Under Bakery; Robin’s Arichat; Kenny’s Arichat; and the Conseil scolaire acadien provincial, while the families of players donated items to the canteen.

Players of the game

Game 1: ÉBP Sophie Samson

SAERC Annie Maltby

Game 2: CBHA Ava Ross

Dalbrae Brooke MacLellan

Game 3: Dalbrae Sarah MacDonald

SAERC Ryann Pettipas

Game 4: Oxford Dianna Mitchell

CBHA Kaycee Timmons

Game 5: Oxford Aislin Wood

SAERC Ella Bartlett

Game 6: Dalbrae Robyn Rouse

ÉBP Sara Bona

Game 7: CBHA Kaye Hart

SAERC Zoe Sturmy

Game 8: Oxford Haley Jacklin

ÉBP Reagan Boulet