PORT HAWKESBURY: The project manager for an organization dedicated to community building says the housing needs in the town are desperate.

Alyce Maclean of New Dawn Enterprises made the comments during an open house event at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre on Dec. 14, hosted the Strait Area Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Port Hawkesbury, to discuss options to increase the availability of housing locally.

“Our goal would be that folks would leave the room today feeling better informed about what the chamber of commerce and the Town of Port Hawkesbury is doing around housing…and the general approach being taken,” she told the crowd.

In addition to the project manager, New Dawn CEO and President Erika Shea, along with Misty MacDonald, the chamber’s executive director, facilitated small, round-table discussions. The discussions centred on three main questions; what the town is doing or can do; what residents can do; and what is everyone else doing to support the development of housing.

“The Town of Port Hawkesbury is experiencing a significant housing shortage in all categories from low-income housing units, second stage housing for people fleeing domestic abuse, affordable senior’s apartments, accessible units, student housing, to the general low market and market housing needed to address labour shortages,” Maclean said. “In 2021, the Town of Port Hawkesbury worked with the Cape Breton Partnership to amass data on the specifics of housing needs in the town. Of the 640 respondents, 27 per cent were dissatisfied or very dissatisfied with their current housing.”

Maclean recounted that 90 per cent of respondents required a two-or-three-bedroom or larger unit, 59 per cent indicated they would apply for affordable housing if it were available, and 54 per cent required one or more accessibility features in their home.

“We identified a tremendous need for housing in Port Hawkesbury. Through that survey, 640 respondents for a town our size, is pretty significant,” Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton told The Reporter. “One would assume the market would be significant based on the need, but what we are hoping to do is build that market demand.”

The mayor suggested there are all kinds of opportunities out there, it’s just a matter of identifying what’s a good fit for Port Hawkesbury and how they can build that momentum and get some results.

“From what I observe on a regular basis, it certainly does have a huge impact. I know a lot of our smaller, or medium-sized businesses and even larger businesses and corporations are struggling with workforce retention and attraction,” Chisholm-Beaton said. “And a big part of that is definitely a lack of housing. It’s a struggle for students, it’s a struggle for families, it’s a struggle for seniors, and really for anybody who needs a place to call home.”

In October 2022, New Dawn hosted a meeting with community stakeholders to look at some of the long-term goals for housing in the community, and create a vision for how they will achieve those goals.

For the month of November, Maclean indicated they were looking over a Municipal Housing Interventions paper and began interviews with targeted stakeholders within the community.

“We’re here to get the community a little more involved in the process, a little more informed on what we’ve been up to, what we will be up to, and obviously to hear from (community members),” she said. “We know from anecdotal conversations and from the data captured through the Cape Breton Partnership that there is a need for housing across this entire spectrum.”

A final deliverable of a housing strategy will be finalized sometime early in the New Year, which is scheduled to be presented to council in March 2023.

When asked how a lack of housing across the spectrum locally affects the general labour markets, MacDonald told The Reporter it’s something the chamber is very concerned about.

“That’s probably the top issue we hear about right now, is about the labour force and the shortage of employees and in that same sentence, we hear quite a bit about students, because they would be the natural place where a lot of people would be looking for workers,” MacDonald said. “But we can’t retain those students if they don’t have housing, or we can’t attract new people, whether that’s inter-provincial migration or international migration, we can’t really attract new people to the area, if we don’t have anywhere to put them.”

No matter which sector, she said, it’s affected by the housing issue.

“From the chamber’s perspective, we recognize that labour is really a huge issue,” MacDonald said. “But it’s something that can’t even be tackled until we address housing in some way and this project is meant to build capacity.”