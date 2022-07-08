The first missionary to visit Arichat was Father Bailly de Messein, a native of France serving in the diocese of Quebec.

Bailly was replaced by Father Bourg who directed the parishioners to build a chapel which was completed in 1786. This date also marked the arrival of Dr. William Phelan D.D., Ph.D. from Ireland. On May 18, 1787 Phelan wrote to Bishop D’Esglis stating that he had visited all parts of his district and calculated that there were some 200 Catholic families, two-thirds of whom were French Acadian with the remainder being Scottish and Irish.

Phelan was succeeded, in 1792, by Arichat’s first resident priest, Francois LeJamtel. It was he who secured the parish lands and saw to the construction of a glebe house, parish office, and belfry for the chapel.

1919

Goyetche, Jean Narcisse born May 16, parents Jean Baptiste Goyetche and Marie Lavache

Landry, Marie Jeanne, born June 27, parents Edward Landry and Eva Luce

Boudreau, Jeffrey Amedee, born June 28, parents Jeffrey Boudreau Anne Marchand

Tyrrell Margaret Honora, born Aug. 9, parents John Tyrrell and Agatha Sullivan

Romeo Henri Boudreau, born Sept. 5, parents Henri Boudreau Marguerite Forest

Boudreau, Marie Bernadette, born Sept. 26, parents Henri Boudreau and Philomene Samson

LeBlanc, Marie Helene, born Sept. 29, parents Casimir LeBlanc and Clara Richard

Fraser, Georges Edward, born Oct. 13, parents Daniel Fraser and Margaret MacPherson

Daigle, Marie Evangeline, born Oct. 20, parents Loseph Daigle and Marie Fortune

Gagnon, Marie Blanche, born Oct. 22, parents Wilfred Gagnon and Emma Boutin

Young, Robert Stephen, born Oct. 23, parents Frank Young and Lily Von Roost

LeBlanc, Marie Seraphine, born Dec. 7, parents Jeffrey LeBlanc and Clara Marchand

Landry, Stella Marguerite, born Dec. 7, parents Joseph Landry and Mathilde Aucoin

Richard, Jean Baptiste, born Dec. 9, parents Pierre Richard and Victoire Richard

Goyetche, Guillaume Jacques, born Dec. 9, parents Jacques Goyetche and Maria Boudreau

Coste, Joseph Cleophas, born Dec. 13, parents Charles Coste and Marie Boudreau

1920

Goyetche, Marie Elmire, born Jan. 2, parents Alphonse Goyetche and Alexina Bonin

Roy, Marie Rose de Lina, born Jan. 10, parents Miller Roy and Philomene Petitpas

Forest, Emile Leah, born Jan. 14, parents Daniel Forest and Flora MacDonald

Bonin, Cecile Anne, born Jan. 14, parents Joseph Bonin and Bernadette Terrio

Edwards, Joseph Alex, born Dec. 29, parents Francis Edwards and Marie Gerard

1921

Edwards, Arthur Lenard, born Jan. 4, parents Francoise Edwards and Milie Girard

Gagnon, Marie Emma, born Jan. 22, parents Wilfred Gagnon and Emma Boutin

Coste, Joseph Jeffry, born Jan. 25, parents Jean Coste and Obeline Boucher

Coste, Marie Madonna, born Jan. 25, parents Jean Coste and Obeline Boucher

Dort, James Albert, born Feb. 17, parents Albert Dort and Marie Boucher

Richard, Joseph Martin, born Feb. 26, parents Freddie Richard and Evangeline LeBlanc

LeBlanc, Remi Charles, born March 26, parents Remi LeBlanc and Anne Martel

Goyetche, Henri Agustin, born April 15, parents Jacques Goyetche and Maria Boudreau

Malloney, Walter Gerard, born April 15, parents Wallace Malloney and Bertha McEachem

Briand, Marie Blanche, born April 23, parents Jeffrey Briand and Clara Coste

LeBlanc, Marie, Clara, born May 21, parents Casimir LeBlanc and Clara Richard

Boudreau, Godfrey Alex, born May 23, parents Victor Boudreau and Maude Gaudet

Boudreau, Amable Evariste, June 1, parents Albini Boudreau and Martha Gaudet

Goyetche, Joseph Amable, born July 9, parents Alphonse Goyetche and Alexina Samson

Wilson, Anna Elizabeth, born July 13, parents Daniel Wilson and Alvina Petitpas

Landry, Henri Cleophas, born Aug. 27, parents Joseph Samson and Mathilda Aucoin

Landry, Valma Valeri, born Sept. 9, parents Raymond Landry Beatrice Boudreau

Bonin, Alcide Wilfred, born Sept. 11, parents Ernest Bonin and Elizabeth Fougere

Coste, Francois Agapit, born Sept. 17, parents Francois Coste and Flora Gaudet

Power, Mildred Victoria, born Sept. 30, parents James Power and Daisy Wilson

Woolfe, Guillaume Elmer, born Oct. 8, parents Francois Woolfe and Marie Pate

Madden, David, born Nov. 3, parents Willie Madden and Alice Samson

Goyetche Joseph Raymond, born Nov. 17, parents Alcide Goyetche and Alice Samson

Briand, Joseph Valma, born Nov. 21, parents Alphonse Briand and Eva LeBlanc

Thibeau, Marie Henriette, born Nov. 23, parents Dominique Thibeau and Rose Anne Boudreau

Petitpas, Marie Louise, born Dec. 12, parents Walter Petitpas Eugenie Briand

Boudreau, Joseph Gerald, born Dec. 6, parents Jeffrey Boudreau and Anne Marchand

Boucher, Marie Estelle, born Dec. 17, parents Albert Boucher and Marie Boudreau

Bonin, Marie Rose, born Nov. 16, parents Joseph Bonin and Bernadette Terrio