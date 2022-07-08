The first missionary to visit Arichat was Father Bailly de Messein, a native of France serving in the diocese of Quebec.
Bailly was replaced by Father Bourg who directed the parishioners to build a chapel which was completed in 1786. This date also marked the arrival of Dr. William Phelan D.D., Ph.D. from Ireland. On May 18, 1787 Phelan wrote to Bishop D’Esglis stating that he had visited all parts of his district and calculated that there were some 200 Catholic families, two-thirds of whom were French Acadian with the remainder being Scottish and Irish.
Phelan was succeeded, in 1792, by Arichat’s first resident priest, Francois LeJamtel. It was he who secured the parish lands and saw to the construction of a glebe house, parish office, and belfry for the chapel.
1919
Goyetche, Jean Narcisse born May 16, parents Jean Baptiste Goyetche and Marie Lavache
Landry, Marie Jeanne, born June 27, parents Edward Landry and Eva Luce
Boudreau, Jeffrey Amedee, born June 28, parents Jeffrey Boudreau Anne Marchand
Tyrrell Margaret Honora, born Aug. 9, parents John Tyrrell and Agatha Sullivan
Romeo Henri Boudreau, born Sept. 5, parents Henri Boudreau Marguerite Forest
Boudreau, Marie Bernadette, born Sept. 26, parents Henri Boudreau and Philomene Samson
LeBlanc, Marie Helene, born Sept. 29, parents Casimir LeBlanc and Clara Richard
Fraser, Georges Edward, born Oct. 13, parents Daniel Fraser and Margaret MacPherson
Daigle, Marie Evangeline, born Oct. 20, parents Loseph Daigle and Marie Fortune
Gagnon, Marie Blanche, born Oct. 22, parents Wilfred Gagnon and Emma Boutin
Young, Robert Stephen, born Oct. 23, parents Frank Young and Lily Von Roost
LeBlanc, Marie Seraphine, born Dec. 7, parents Jeffrey LeBlanc and Clara Marchand
Landry, Stella Marguerite, born Dec. 7, parents Joseph Landry and Mathilde Aucoin
Richard, Jean Baptiste, born Dec. 9, parents Pierre Richard and Victoire Richard
Goyetche, Guillaume Jacques, born Dec. 9, parents Jacques Goyetche and Maria Boudreau
Coste, Joseph Cleophas, born Dec. 13, parents Charles Coste and Marie Boudreau
1920
Goyetche, Marie Elmire, born Jan. 2, parents Alphonse Goyetche and Alexina Bonin
Roy, Marie Rose de Lina, born Jan. 10, parents Miller Roy and Philomene Petitpas
Forest, Emile Leah, born Jan. 14, parents Daniel Forest and Flora MacDonald
Bonin, Cecile Anne, born Jan. 14, parents Joseph Bonin and Bernadette Terrio
Edwards, Joseph Alex, born Dec. 29, parents Francis Edwards and Marie Gerard
1921
Edwards, Arthur Lenard, born Jan. 4, parents Francoise Edwards and Milie Girard
Gagnon, Marie Emma, born Jan. 22, parents Wilfred Gagnon and Emma Boutin
Coste, Joseph Jeffry, born Jan. 25, parents Jean Coste and Obeline Boucher
Coste, Marie Madonna, born Jan. 25, parents Jean Coste and Obeline Boucher
Dort, James Albert, born Feb. 17, parents Albert Dort and Marie Boucher
Richard, Joseph Martin, born Feb. 26, parents Freddie Richard and Evangeline LeBlanc
LeBlanc, Remi Charles, born March 26, parents Remi LeBlanc and Anne Martel
Goyetche, Henri Agustin, born April 15, parents Jacques Goyetche and Maria Boudreau
Malloney, Walter Gerard, born April 15, parents Wallace Malloney and Bertha McEachem
Briand, Marie Blanche, born April 23, parents Jeffrey Briand and Clara Coste
LeBlanc, Marie, Clara, born May 21, parents Casimir LeBlanc and Clara Richard
Boudreau, Godfrey Alex, born May 23, parents Victor Boudreau and Maude Gaudet
Boudreau, Amable Evariste, June 1, parents Albini Boudreau and Martha Gaudet
Goyetche, Joseph Amable, born July 9, parents Alphonse Goyetche and Alexina Samson
Wilson, Anna Elizabeth, born July 13, parents Daniel Wilson and Alvina Petitpas
Landry, Henri Cleophas, born Aug. 27, parents Joseph Samson and Mathilda Aucoin
Landry, Valma Valeri, born Sept. 9, parents Raymond Landry Beatrice Boudreau
Bonin, Alcide Wilfred, born Sept. 11, parents Ernest Bonin and Elizabeth Fougere
Coste, Francois Agapit, born Sept. 17, parents Francois Coste and Flora Gaudet
Power, Mildred Victoria, born Sept. 30, parents James Power and Daisy Wilson
Woolfe, Guillaume Elmer, born Oct. 8, parents Francois Woolfe and Marie Pate
Madden, David, born Nov. 3, parents Willie Madden and Alice Samson
Goyetche Joseph Raymond, born Nov. 17, parents Alcide Goyetche and Alice Samson
Briand, Joseph Valma, born Nov. 21, parents Alphonse Briand and Eva LeBlanc
Thibeau, Marie Henriette, born Nov. 23, parents Dominique Thibeau and Rose Anne Boudreau
Petitpas, Marie Louise, born Dec. 12, parents Walter Petitpas Eugenie Briand
Boudreau, Joseph Gerald, born Dec. 6, parents Jeffrey Boudreau and Anne Marchand
Boucher, Marie Estelle, born Dec. 17, parents Albert Boucher and Marie Boudreau
Bonin, Marie Rose, born Nov. 16, parents Joseph Bonin and Bernadette Terrio