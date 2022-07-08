The Fleur-de-Lis Highway, from Point A to Point B, is approximately 20-plus kilometres (km) of paved roadway. Residents have been battling over many tiring years for safer roads, especially those relying on the St. Peter’s to Fourchu road for their livelihood.

These people not only have terrifying travelling experiences every day, they have many vehicle repair bills and no cell phone service in the area if they need help. This is an uncertain feeling in a life or death situation when needing an emergency responder like an ambulance, a volunteer fire department or the police.

The 20-plus km of danger around every road bend has been ignored by the government in power today and those responsible in the past. It is time for a deeper look to get the proper road work completely done. A promised 7.5-km has been downsized to 4-km of road work for the area in question.

Local residents are mostly affected, but all vehicle traffic has to be included. My wife has relatives living in Fourchu and we both have friends living in Framboise. The unsafe road surface conditions from Grand River to Fourchu limit our ability to travel using this section of highway; the bad outweighs the good. I can’t take the chance of a vehicle repair bill and even an accident causing disability or loss of life.

Please, it’s time to act with a serious mind. The road on the Fleur-de-Lis Trail between St. Peter’s and Fourchu needs help now, before it’s too late to save someone’s life. These road safety conditions are every motorist’s concerns.

Clarence Landry

Seaview