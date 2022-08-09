PETIT DE GRAT: A team of local residents and those formerly from the area won the Canadian National Oldtimers Baseball Federation tournament in the 57 and over division.

In their first game of the tournament on July 30 in Halifax, the Red Caps beat Dufferin-Simcoe, Ontario 3-2 in what manager Richard Boudreau described as a “real good game.”

In their second game, Petit de Grat tied Hamilton, Ontario 3-3.

Boudreau said they traveled with 13 players on the roster but after one player dislocated his shoulder in the second game, that number went down to the minimum of 12 players.

“We were left with the basic 12, and we had a few injuries but we kept plugging,” he said. “We didn’t beat ourselves.”

The Red Caps lost 2-0 to Oakville in their third match, entering the play-off round with a 1-1-1 record, good for third place.

“Our pitching throughout the tournament was very sound and our defense; the plays we could make, we made,” Boudreau noted. “We played well defensively the whole tournament.”

In the semi-final, Petit de Grat beat the second place Nova Scotia Monarchs 9-7.

“We hit better in that game,” he recalled. “We were up 9-1 at one time, but in the last inning, they made a comeback.”

The Red Caps then faced Port Alberni from British Columbia in the championship final and beat them 5-4.

“We were down 4-1, we left runners on. In the bottom of the seventh… it looked grim, they were playing well those guys, they have a good hitting team. We put four hits together, made the score 4-2 and then their pitcher kind of lost control. We ended up walking in the winning run in the bottom of the seventh,” Boudreau said.

The Red Caps relied on Allan Samson, Richard Boudreau, and Peter Clow to do the bulk of the pitching, and Valma Boudreau appeared in relief in the final.

While some players have been playing baseball regularly, Boudreau said not everyone on the roster has been playing consistently in recent years.

In 2006, the Red Caps took the over-35 division on Yarmouth.

“We’ve come close, we’ve lost in the semis, we’ve lost in the finals in previous years,” Boudreau noted.

The manager said another key to victory was fan support.

“We had great crowds from home; family and friends, it was great. Our section was full of people,” he noted. “When you’re playing in Ontario, or you’re playing out west, you might get a couple of people coming that are formerly from this area but when you’re playing in the province and you get from 50 to 100 people at the game, it makes a difference.”

The team also included Mike McNamara, Kevin Olsen, Shawn Boudreau, Blair Savoury, Ronnie Savoury, Godfrey Sampson, Clayton Samson, Billy Digout, and Terry Williamson.

“It brought the kid out of some of us for sure,” Boudreau added. “It was a great weekend, great for everybody.”