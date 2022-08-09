Port Hawkesbury sits atop RABA

PETIT DE GRAT: With the Richmond Amateur Baseball Association (RABA) season in the home stretch, the Port Hawkesbury Bucs are leading the pack.

After losing 5-4 in their season opener against the St. Peter’s Royals on June 21, Port Hawkesbury downed the Little Anse Hawks 20-3 two days later, and then returned the favour on June 30 with a 10-6 win over the Royals.

In July, the Bucs went on a tear beating the Petit de Grat Red Caps 5-1 on July 4, they out-slugged the Isle Madame Mariners 15-13 the next day, then bested the Red Caps 8-5 on July 7. On July 12, Port Hawkesbury blanked St. Peter’s 10-0, then for the third time this season, beat last year’s champs, Petit de Grat, 7-6 on July 21. The Bucs took both games in a double-header against Little Anse on July 24, 11-9 and 12-1, then edged the Mariners 11-10 on July 26.

With Zach Bond in the lineup and Shane White, Greg Rioux, and Lucien Gerroir returning, RABA President Gary David said the Bucs have veterans on their roster like Terry Williamson and Collie Hayes, along with younger players like Ethan and Shane Richards.

Bucs Manager Joe McNamara told The Reporter that players like Cameron MacDougall, Ben Madden, and Jeremy Myette have also contributed throughout the season.

“We’ve got a good mix of youth and experience, and getting some good pitching,” McNamara stated. “When you’re a team and you’re not beating yourself on the field, making the plays you should make, and not giving up the easy runs, it makes a big difference.”

At press time, Port Hawkesbury boasts a 10-1 record with 113 runs scored this season, better than 97 total runs for the second place Hawks.

“We’re pretty well getting offense from top to bottom, maybe not always the same person every night which is even better then you’re not relying on one or two,” McNamara noted. “We’ve got contributions right down the line which is pretty well indicative of our record.”

With only 59 runs surrendered by the Bucs so far this season, the only team better is Petit de Grat, which has three fewer games played.

“Our pitching has been great, our defense has been just as good,” the Port Hawkesbury manager said. “When you’re not beating yourself, you put yourself and your team in a much better position to win a game.”

According to RABA statistics, at press time Little Anse is in second place, in third is Petit de Grat, while St. Peter’s is in fourth, and Isle Madame rounds out the standings in fifth place.

Pointing to pitchers like Tameka Stevens and John Michael Johnson, the RABA president described the Royals as a “solid” team that lost some close games.

“When you look at St. Peter’s, if they’re all there, you got kids like Billy MacNeil, and Jonathan Stone, and Marvin MacLean, and Luke Sampson, and Cooper Fraser, and Nick Bolt that play a lot,” David noted. “They’ve got other players that aren’t going to hurt them; that are solid, solid players. They could beat anybody on a given day.”

Describing the Red Caps and Hawks as talented teams also with younger players, David said Isle Madame has the “most young players” of any team in the league, along with veteran pitchers like Jimmy Bungay and Lloyd Samson.

“They can cause a problem for another team,” said David. “Playoff time it’s a funny thing. It’s a weekend tournament; if you get hit hard or you end up playing extra innings in a game, guess what happens, you’re losing on pitching arms that you can’t use again during that weekend. You have to be able to win a minimum of three games, or four games, to win the tournament, so you need arms to pitch that, so that’s what it’s going to come down to for everybody.”

The league’s playoff tournament is scheduled to take place from Aug. 26-28 at the Petit de Grat ballfield, with the play-in game scheduled for Aug. 22 or 23, also in Petit de Grat.

“You can have the best season but playoffs is when it counts. Petit de Grat are the champions and until somebody beats them, they’re still champions,” McNamara added.