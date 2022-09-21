Pictou County men charged with theft in Antigonish County

HALIFAX: Two men charged with a theft in Antigonish County, and later arrested in Pictou County, were in court this week to answer to charges.

Antigonish County District RCMP and Pictou County District RCMP said they charged 30-year-old Arthur William Cross of Pictou Landing and 36-year-old Steven Matthew Wilson of Trenton for a break-in that took place on Sept. 18 at approximately 7:40 a.m.

Antigonish County District RCMP said they responded to a report of a break-in at a construction property on Highway 7 in Gaspereaux Lake, Antigonish County.

During the break-in, two suspects were observed stealing a white Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and an enclosed trailer that was filled with tools, police said, noting the break-in occurred at approximately 5:55 a.m. that morning.

The RCMP said one suspect fled the property in the Chevy truck towing the trailer, and the other fled in a red Ford Ranger pickup truck.

Photos courtesy Nova Scotia RCMP

This RCMP cruiser was damaged following a pursuit of vehicles stolen from a construction site in Antigonish County.

At approximately 10:15 a.m., Pictou County District RCMP said they located the stolen Silverado and the Ranger “travelling at a high rate of speed” on Highway 327 in McPhersons Mills, Pictou County.

“Before an RCMP officer could attempt a traffic stop on the vehicles, the Ford Ranger lost control and left the roadway,” according to an RCMP press release. “There had been numerous tools in the bed of the Ranger which were ejected during the collision. The tools struck the RCMP officers police car causing significant damage.”

Noting the officer was uninjured, the RCMP said Cross, who was driving the Ranger, “suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries” and was transported to hospital where he was arrested.

According to the RCMP, Cross was charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm, possession of property obtained by crime, driving while prohibited, and two counts of failure to comply with conditions of a release order.

After appearing in Pictou Provincial Court on Sept. 20, the RCMP said Cross was remanded into custody and returned to Pictou Provincial Court today. His case was put over to Friday (Sept. 23).

These items were ejected from the Ford Ranger when it was being pursued by Pictou County District RCMP.

With help from the public, the RCMP said Wilson was arrested a short time later, “near the area of the collision” where they located the stolen Silverado and trailer.

“Witnesses identified that a man had come out of the woods and our officers arrested him,” Cpl. Chris Marshall said in an email to The Reporter.

Police said Wilson was transported to the Antigonish RCMP Detachment where he was held in custody facing charges of possession of property obtained by crime and three counts of failure to comply with conditions of a release order.

Wilson appeared in Antigonish Provincial Court on Sept. 20 and was released on conditions, the RCMP said, noting he is scheduled to return to Antigonish Provincial Court on Oct. 12.

Marshall added that it is unlikely the suspects will appear in the same court as they are not considered co-accused.

“One of the accused was charged in the break-in which occurred in Antigonish County, which is why he appeared in Antigonish,” Marshall wrote. “The other accused was charged in the incident in McPhersons Mills which occurred in Pictou County, which is why he appeared in Pictou.”