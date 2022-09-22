PORT HAWKESBURY: The Rural Communities Foundation of Nova Scotia (RCFNS) will be hosting a Community Impact Conference on Oct. 8 at 9 a.m. at the Civic Centre.

Specifically, the RCFNS said the conference will be asking what people are doing about climate change in rural Nova Scotia and how communities are leading the way in moving from ideas to action.

In this one-day conference, RCFNS said it will highlight the work of several communities dealing with a wide variety of climate change issues to create a circle of informed, innovative, and supportive problem solvers.

The foundation said it will set the context with the impact of giving programs and introduce community members to national initiatives on climate change, truth and reconciliation, and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The RCFNS said it will discuss deep issues underlying climate change work in rural Nova Scotia, such as building trust and mutual benefit between communities with diverse experience and knowledge bases, as well as what the future might hold.

To top off the day, the foundation will offer a dinner, concert, and discussion led by award winning Cape Breton country music artist Drake Jensen.

Dana Decent will be the keynote speaker at the event, the RCFNS said, noting that she has worked across multiple sectors; non-profit, corporate and academic, all with the goal to advance sustainability in Canada by working with a wide range of people and organizations.

Previously, Decent worked as manager of the Intact Centre on Climate Adaptation, a partnership between Intact Financial and the University of Waterloo to prepare Canadians for the impacts of climate change, the foundation noted. There she led operations, strategic initiatives and partnership management in the centre’s scaling stages and she also led research on the mental health impacts of flooding, they said.

Decent has also worked as a sustainability analyst at Sun Life Financial and as operations coordinator at Green Economy Canada, the RCFNS said. They said she has an M.E.S. in Sustainability Management, a B.E.S. in Environment and Business from the University of Waterloo, she has been recognized as a Clean50 Emerging Leader (2018), named the Ontario Sustainable Energy Association Leader of the Year (2017), Corporate Knights’ Top 30 Under 30 (2016), and received the St. Paul’s Young Alumni Award (2016).

Another speaker at the conference is Albert Marshall, who the foundation describes as a leading environmental voice in Cape Breton (Unama’ki). They said he is an advisor to and is a highly regarded spokesperson for Mi’kmaq natural resources and environmental issues. The foundation said Marshall advises and lectures internationally on the environment; tribal consciousness collaboration with non-Aboriginal society; traditional healing, traditional teachings; Mi’kmaq orthography and language; and First Nations’ vision of science.

The RCFNS said Marshall is the creator of the “Two Eyed Seeing” concept which balances traditional Aboriginal knowledge and contemporary science.

The foundation said Marshall works to further positive work within Mi’kmaw communities, to seek preservation and understanding of cultural beliefs and practices among all communities, and to affect a strong vision for his people and the future.

Concert performer Drake Jensen is described by the foundation as a driving force, and a man on a mission, to bridge the gap between the LGBTQ community and country music. Jensen’s vocal style is an earthy combination of Cape Breton grass-roots country with a strong draw to a vintage, organic platform of sound, they noted.

Drawing on his ability to spin a yarn, wind it around a note and tie it all with honest emotion and raw passion, the RCFNS said Jensen’s music is driving him ever forward, on the road to recognition as a dexterous country vocalist and a force to be reckoned with in the country music genre.

Jensen has collaborated with the Rural Communities Foundation of Nova Scotia to create a fund for persons who identify with LGBTQI+ and work with the community.

The foundation said Jensen is generously donating 100 per cent of the profits from his new single “Rise Again” to the Soaring Eagle Fund which is aiming to ignite a conversation on challenges facing the LGBTQI+ community in rural Nova Scotia and identifying and implementing solutions. They said the fund will focus on these issues and unite the members of the LGBTQI+ community within Nova Scotia to resilience work led by others identifying with LGBTQI+ through conversation and projects within their communities. The RCFNS said the initial emphasis of the fund will be on youth projects, but the focus will expand in future years to highlight projects led by other groups. In addition to grants to qualified donees and often in partnership with community organizations, they said the Soaring Eagle Fund Program will encompass convening, capacity-building, outreach, and other activities which further its goals.

The agenda for the conference starts with an introduction and welcome from 9 to 9:15 a.m. by a Mi’kmaq Elder, the Town of Port Hawkesbury, and RCFNS, detailing the Canadian philanthropic commitment to climate change and the philanthropic community’s commitment to Truth and Reconciliation, as well as UN Sustainable Goals.

As the keynote speaker, Decent will talk from 9:15 to 9:45 a.m. on community building and the UN Sustainable Goals. The RCFNS said there will also be an open floor discussion.

From 9:45 to 10:30 a.m., Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton will talk about women in politics, then Tahirih Paul will discuss climate action in Potlotek First Nations; then Jordan Mackie will introduce the mobile music studio.

After a break from 10:30 to 10:45 a.m., the RCFNS said there will be a roundtable discussion until noon regarding relationship building with First Nations on climate action, as well as land and water guardians.

The foundation said the conference will offer a thinking buffet lunch examining what a relationship means.

The roundtable continues from 1 to 1:30 p.m. with a question and answer session on relationship building with First Nations on climate action, the foundation said.

From 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. the RCFNS said community solutions on climate change will be presented by Kim Thompson, with the Deanery and Heartwood projects, Ebony Demers of SuperNova, and Paul Strome, representing the Thinkers Lodge.

Following a break from 2:30 to 2:45 p.m., the foundation said community solutions on climate change will be offered until 3:45 p.m. by Jessie McVicar with the Orchard Project, Clean Nova Scotia will talk about the Blue Line Initiative, then finally the Cape Breton Centre for Craft and Design and Cape Breton University will examined the Arc of the Coast.

From 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. the RCFNS said there will be training for community groups called “Thriving Non-Profits,” and from 4:30 to 5 p.m. PhiLab giving and generosity and climate change initiatives will be discussed.

During the evening session from 6 to 8 p.m., the foundation added that attendees will be treated to a dinner and entertainment courtesy “Drake Jensen Un-plugged.”