ARICHAT: The municipality is rezoning properties in Point Tupper to pave the way for new green energy projects.

At the regular monthly meeting in Arichat on March 27, Richmond Municipal Council approved recommendations from its Planning Advisory/Heritage Committee regarding industrial zones.

The recommendations, which came from the Eastern District Planning Commission, called for amendments to the West Richmond Plan Area Municipal Strategy and Land Use Bylaw to allow for the creation of a new Heavy Industrial Restricted Zone which allows a limited number of industrial uses, including green energy facilities, and provides protection for the Landrie Lake water supply area.

The changes allow for a property in Point Tupper to be rezoned concurrently from the Light Industrial Zone to the Heavy Industrial Restricted Zone.

With the amendments, green energy facilities will be defined in the land use bylaw.

The changes also allow the removal of single unit dwellings in the Heavy Industrial Restricted Zone.

Council will give first reading to the amendments and set a date for a public meeting.

Council approved recommendations from the committee of the whole, first that staff organize and send invitations for an Autism Acceptance Month flag raising proclamation ceremony on April 3.

The second recommendation that was approved was to hold a flag raising and proclamation ceremony in May for Gaelic Nova Scotia Month that will also be organized and promoted by staff.

Council voted in favour of a third recommendation to proclaim March 26 Purple Day, as per a request from the Epilepsy Association of the Maritimes to raise awareness of epilepsy.

The fourth recommendation from the committee of the whole was to approve a $3,000 grant for Raising the Villages Co-operative to support the costs of communications and network development.

For the grant, $150 will come from District 1, $350 from District 2, $1,000 from District 5, and $1,500 from the Type 4 general fund.

Council gave first reading to Special Events Bylaw #67. While the municipality recognizes that special events have a very positive impact on the community by fostering community involvement, improve quality of life, and provide many economic benefits, at the same time, Warden Amanda Mombourquette said large events that are not properly planned have the potential to impact public safety and negatively impact the community.

The purpose of the bylaw is to work with businesses and event organizers to attract new special events, while supporting the many existing events in the municipality, the warden said.

With the recent closure of the Richmond County Literacy Network, there is no one to administer the Dolly Parton Imagination Library program and pay the approximately $6,000 annual cost for postage, the warden noted

Mombourquette said the program has had a “significant” impact with 103 children from Richmond County currently on the list.

“Any child living in Richmond County between the ages of birth and age 5 are eligible to sign up and receive a book each month free-of-charge,” she said.

Pointing to the municipality’s poor showing on the Early Development Instrument measuring children’s abilities to meet developmental expectations, Mombourquette said access to books is important to young children as they start their education.

Mombourquette said the municipality has contacted Eastern Counties Regional Library about taking over the program in Richmond County, and those discussions are ongoing.

The municipality will promote No Mow May with signs at their facilities and on social media, as per a request from beekeeper Blair Sampson.

In correspondence to the municipality, Sampson said last year’s campaign asking people not to mow their properties for the whole month to help the bee population, did go well.

“I think Blair and his wife Cindy can probably see the results of that especially with the amount of hives around the L’Ardoise area,” Deputy Warden Brent Sampson noted.