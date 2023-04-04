ANTIGONISH: StFX University unveiled the largest gift by a private donor in its history and one of the largest of its kind to a university in Nova Scotia.

Victor Phillip Dahdaleh, through the Victor Dahdaleh Foundation, is contributing $15 million to support the creation of the Victor Phillip Dahdaleh Hall which will house the Victor and Mona Dahdaleh Institute for Innovation in Health at StFX.

“This new Institute at StFX will be led by world class researchers who conduct critical work in promoting healthy populations. I’m excited that this work will have a broad impact on health in rural areas of Nova Scotia, Canada, and beyond,” said Victor Dahdaleh. “This is very important work and I’m delighted to play a lead role.”

According to a press release issued by StFX on April 1, the institute will provide a space in which researchers, patients, community groups, and partners exchange ideas, discover, develop, test, and commercialize new knowledge, technology, products, systems, and solutions that improve health, health care, and people’s lives.

“We are tremendously grateful for Dr. Dahdaleh’s vision and generosity. His donation will make the Victor Phillip Dahdaleh Hall and the Victor and Mona Dahdaleh Institute for Innovation in Health a reality at StFX for the benefit of the province and beyond,” said Andy Hakin StFX President and Vice-Chancellor. “With this, StFX will further advance its work in contributing to improving the health and health outcomes of our communities, especially in rural areas. New approaches to mental and physical health and lifestyle choices across the lifespan, will foster positive personal, family and community outcomes in the future.”

StFX said the Victor and Mona Dahdaleh Institute for Innovation in Health will be recognized for impacting health education, promotion, and prevention programs responsive to rural health care and service needs in Nova Scotian communities. The new Institute will be the headquarters of the National Collaborating Centre for the Determinants for Health, one of six national centres of excellence funded by the Public Health Agency of Canada focused on the translation of knowledge to act on the social determinants of health, the university noted.

Last month, the Governent of Nova Scotia announced an investment of $37.4 million for the new Institute for Innovation in Health. StFX said the federal government also contributed to the project in 2017, providing $8 million for the Xaverian Commons project, in which the institute is a key component.

“Tonight is a night for all Nova Scotians to celebrate,” said StFX Board of Governors Chair Dennis Flood. “For over three decades, Dr. Dahdaleh’s philanthropic work has changed the lives of thousands of young people being educated at some of the most prestigious universities across Canada and the United Kingdom. It speaks volumes that he has chosen to include and support StFX and the residents of this great province in his philanthropy.”

StFX added Dahdaleh supported the Brian Mulroney Institute for Government and his generosity has provided opportunities for under represented students, including Indigenous Canadian and African Nova Scotian students.