Port Hawkesbury changes taxi policy

PORT HAWKESBURY: The town approved an amended taxi policy to allow for rate changes without going through the bylaw process.

Under the new policy, a taxi driver’s licence will cost $30 per year, the annual taxi owner’s licence will be $30 per car, and fares within town limits will cost $7, but can be revised annually by the town to accommodate for unforeseen increases in operating costs, like significant spikes in fuel costs.

“It’s a small change to enable us to react more quickly,” CAO Terry Doyle explained.

Noting that this is a revision, not a new policy, Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton the regular monthly meeting on April 5, this makes the policy “more nimble.” Rather than doing the through the bylaw process, this change will make it easier to expedite taxi rates.

With an already small window for profit as there are existing financial pressures from overhead, insurance, and administration, Chisholm-Beaton said this will help taxi companies. She said this “flexible” bylaw will keep the companies sustainable despite fluctuations in fuel prices.

“There’s a huge gamut of different, external forces sometimes that create a lot of changes and influxes for businesses, COVID-19 being one of them, conflict going on in other parts of the world being another example. It is creating spikes at the pumps,” she added. “Being able to amend, or alter our taxi bylaw to create a little bit of wriggle room around a much more immediate way to amend the cost of that service to the residents, is really setting up our taxi companies for a little bit more success.”