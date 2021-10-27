PORT HAWKESBURY: The town has responded to the provincial government’s decision to deny a rezoning request.

Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton said the town passed first and second reading and engaged in a public consultation process to rezone nine properties in the Elm Court area from R1 to Green Space, but the province recently turned down those changes to the town’s Zoning Bylaw and Planning Strategy.

In a letter dated Sept. 14, Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister John Lohr explained his decision.

“The lots are in an area service by town utilities. By designating the lots as open spaces, the municipality may not be making the best use of of municipal infrastructure. Provision 1(a) requires municipalities to enable higher density development and infill development on vacant land,” the letter reads. “By preventing any development from occuring on these lots, growth may be directed to areas further form the town centre and existing services. This would not be consistent with Provision 1(b) that requires planning documents to discourage development from leapfrogging services areas to unserviced areas.”

The minister said he considered the need for open spaces in Port Hawkesbury and noted “there are large undeveloped areas surrounding the neighbourhood in question.” Since much of the property is owned by the town, Lohr recommends that other areas should be explored “if additional open space is something that the community needs.”

“Development pressure is increasing in communities across the province as people are choosing to move to less densely populated places because of the COVID-19 pandemic. From the information provided with the proposed amendment, it is not clear if council is aware of how further development will be accomplished,” the correspondence states. “Serviced properties with an R2 zoning help the municipality meet the basis of this statement which is to provide a range of housing types, as well as Provision 2 which requires planning documents to enable higher densities. From the information provided with the proposed amendment, it is not clear if the impact on these components of the statement have been considered by council.”

The mayor said the issue dates back to 2005 when a group of residents in the Elm Court area successfully petitioned town council to maintain part of the area as a public Green Space. At the time, town council requested that the Eastern District Planning Commission (EDPC) complete a planning report, which recommended that an engineering study be undertaken. She said the land in question was divested to the town by Gulf Oil.

Chisholm-Beaton said part of the area in question has been used as a community park space, and once housed playground equipment.

“It is still used by many in the community as a Green Space; they have picnics on the weekend, and they have community activities on the Green Space. Traditionally, it has been used as Green Space even though it is not zoned for that use,” she noted. “Even if the town is successful in having it eventually rezoned as green space, at least the actual green fields that are used by the community, we’ll maintain them.”

The mayor said residents did not want the land developed, but because no rezoning took place at that time, a problem arose when the town tried to sell those lots in the summer of 2020. As a result of complaints from neighbouring residents, the town said the properties were taken off the market.

Because housing is a priority for Port Hawkesbury, Chisholm-Beaton said they decided to look at selling serviceable lots they owned, and among those were the properties near Elm Court.

“We’re trying to rectify something that should’ve been done in 2005. However, the timing couldn’t be worse for that because the province has an assertive mandate around housing and they won’t entertain rezoning R1 properties to Green Space in the current housing crisis,” she stated. “The nature of it is that we’re a creature of the province, so the province has much more power than we do, at the end of the day.”

The mayor said there are genuine reasons not to develop some of those parcels. She noted that some properties in the Elm Court area have drainage issues that could be exacerbated by development, according to the engineering study.

“Some of the citizens living in the court below Elm Court, they didn’t want to have any worse drainage issues than they already had existing,” she recalled. “It was going to cost a significant amount of money just to prepare the lots to have them ready for sale.”

Deputy Mayor Blaine MacQuarrie told The Reporter there are other issues with some of those parcels of land.

“There’s three lots in particular, lots 141, 142, 143 that are tree covered, they’re not green, and below them are homes in a cul-de-sac and if there were houses put on those three losts… you’d have residents from above looking into their bedrooms,” he said.

Even though the minister’s decisions can’t be appealed, MacQuarrie made the motion to respond to the province’s letter.

“It seemed like, to me at least, that the minister did not appreciate that council had put a lot of thought into making that zoning change request,” he told The Reporter. ” It wouldn’t hurt to send a letter with some more documentation just outlining what issue this has been.”

The mayor said town council sent the province a response letter providing historical context, including the 2005 petition, town documents, information from the EDPC, and the engineering report on drainage. The town requested a meeting with the minister and his staff.

“Council feels that due consideration for rezoning was undertaken and that decisions were made in what was understood to be in the best inerests of the residents,” the letter states. “Town council does, however, feel that the issue should be reviewed in the full context of the multiple years of dealing with this issue.”