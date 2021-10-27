StFX students displeased with lack of parking on campus

ANTIGONISH: One StFX student has given a scathing critique of the parking situation at StFX University, and he’s not alone.

Landon Morris, a third year student who lives in Governors Hall on the StFX campus, explained that he, along with numerous other students, have found it difficult to locate an overnight parking spot, anywhere on campus.

Morris highlighted the fact he has received three parking tickets since the beginning of the school year; noting one came after he parked in a non-parking spot and two prevented him from parking in spaces not designated for overnight parking. That’s despite purchasing a parking pass for the semester, he said.

In the 10-minute long video posted to Facebook on Oct. 19, Morris expressed his displeasure.

“At StFX they have overnight parking only and daytime parking only, and then there is a very select amount of spots that are daytime and nighttime parking.”

In a letter to the campus community, StFX advised they have saw a significant and unexpected increase in the number of vehicles parking on the StFX campus, both for daytime and overnight parking.

“I want to acknowledge the frustrations that people are experiencing in finding parking spots on campus,” the university said. “Please be assured that we are actively working to address the situation.”

According to StFX they have sold approximately 1,700 parking permits for their approximate 1,400 parking spaces to date.

“I’m in my eighth year now, we have never seen the number of vehicles we got this year, in the time I’ve been here,” Andrew Beckett, Vice-President Finance and Administration said. “I’ve heard the same issue from talking to a number of students who live off-campus but they’re living in apartments with three or four others friends they only have a couple parking spaces, but each of them have a vehicle, so the parking issues aren’t limited to on-campus, they’re being felt in different accommodations around town.”

He said much has been made of the fact that they oversold their parking passes, but there are two different situations occurring at once. StFX sold 425 overnight parking passes for their 415 available spots and a total of 1,300 daytime passes for their 1,100 parking spaces.

“With overnight parking, we have more passes sold this year in prior years, but we made sure the number of passes we sold basically equated the number of spaces we have available,” Beckett said. “Now the issue there, is not about whether we have enough parking spaces available, the issue there for people is they’re not necessarily where they want them to be. We can’t commit that everybody is going to get an overnight parking space right next to their residence.”

On campus, Beckett said everything is within a five or 10 minute walk, and the university is comfortable with the current parking situation. He indicated some people are unhappy with the location of the spaces.

“The most visible example of that, is we established a parking area on the other side of the old highway,” Beckett said. “We put in 50-plus parking spaces over there, and nobody uses it. They just don’t to walk the five minutes that it takes to walk from over there.”

After initial complaints in September, the university created approximately 100 new parking spots, putting a focus on overnight parking at the perimeter of campus to allow more traffic flow for daytime parking.

“That overselling is common practice, because we know on any given day, not everybody is bringing their vehicles,” Beckett said. “As much as we had some initial problems in the first couple of weeks, it was pretty rough around, as we were sorting out some issues, since then the number of complaints has gone down significantly.”

For psychology major Olivia Armsworthy, who is originally from Shubenacadie and currently lives with family in Havre Boucher, her issue with the current parking situation at StFX started when daytime parking passes went from being free on a first come first served basis, to $250.

“The fact that COVID has put unprecedented financial constraints on our entire economy, and StFX not only raised tuition but also added additional fees on top of these new parking fees,” Armsworthy said. “Not being guaranteed a spot when I wasn’t paying for parking did not sting nearly as much as paying for a pass and not being able to find a parking spot. For someone that lives off campus and commutes a half an hour to class everyday, it is extremely frustrating that I have now have to factor in at least 20 minutes to find parking.”

In addition to students not being able to find parking, she advised professors have cancelled classes because they couldn’t find a parking space.

At press time, she has more than 1,600 signatures on an online parking petition.

Throughout his video, there are a number of issues Morris illustrated, starting with the fact StFX oversold parking passes by a total of 300.

“There’s now a parking lot open across the highway, because StFX ran out of parking spots,” Morris said. “There’s a problem with this parking space; they lock the parking lot.”

After calling campus security one Friday night and being told the lot was open, he drove across the highway to find the parking lot locked, and there weren’t any vehicles inside.

“Why am I paying for parking, when I’m not parking anywhere near my residence or campus,” Morris questioned. “If I’m supposed to be parking off-campus, why am I paying for a parking spot?”

He advised there are instances where he has had to park in the non-overnight spots, and received $25 tickets on Oct. 4, Oct. 7, and Oct. 19.

“So it’s $75 worth of parking tickets,” Morris said. “I paid $175 dollars to park overnight for the semester. I’ve paid three-sevenths of my parking pass in parking tickets because StFX oversold parking passes.”

He understands the enforcement officers are only doing their job, but he blames StFX.

“I know there are tons of people, who are in the same spot as me, trying to figure out how I can park on campus,” Morris added.