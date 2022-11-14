Port Hawkesbury Mayor named president of NSFM

PORT HAWKESBURY: Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton is the new President of the Nova Scotia Federation of Municipalities (NSFM).

During the NSFM annual conference on the weekend of Nov. 4-6 in Halifax, the Port Hawkesbury Mayor was acclaimed to the position, and during the regular monthly meeting of town council on Nov. 8, outgoing Deputy Mayor Jason Aucoin offered his congratulations.

Chisholm-Beaton said it was a “wonderful feeling” to be named to the top spot.

“We advocate for municipalities all across Nova Scotia, from shore to shore to shore, so it is a big responsibility,” she said. “Certainly, I am very grateful that the membership across all of our municipalities have confidence in me to lead this year.”

Noting she served as NSFM vice president for the past year, the mayor said that helped prepare her to be president.

“Just this past year, I served as VP which put me in a position to be privy to a lot of the conversations that were occurring between our outgoing president, Mayor Amanda MacDougall of the CBRM,” she noted. “We worked closely with the province to make sure we’re dealing with all of the relevant issues and opportunities for municipalities.”

The mayor thanked Aucoin and CAO Terry Doyle, as well as incoming Deputy Mayor Hughie MacDougall.

“Before I made any kind of promises, or any kind of commitments at that level, because I do understand this is a very time consuming role if you want to do it the right way… I did have individual conversations with our council members, just to let them know, ‘I am interested,’” she recalled. “I pulled (MacDougall) aside to have a conversation and I explained, ‘this is something I’d like to do but only with your support. If it’s a lot of work on my end, chances are, I’m going to need you to step up and to help fill in, when need be, in the mayor’s chair as deputy.’ He was very, very supportive of taking that extra work on, that will enable me to do this role that I’ve taken on. Having a very understanding council, that is extremely important because I want our council to be flexible and not feel like I’m no longer fulfilling my duties as mayor of the town. And they’re all very supportive and willing to step up and help.”

Cultivating relationships with provincial and municipal officials will not only benefit the town but the entire Strait area, the mayor said, noting that she received support from mayors, wardens, and councillors around the region after being named NSFM president.

Because the new post requires participation on the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) board, Chisholm-Beaton said she anticipates she will be travelling to Ottawa two or three times in the next 12 months.

Chisholm-Beaton said the NSFM is undertaking structural change to be more nimble to address ongoing issues quickly. She said the federation has five priorities.

“One is removing the CAP (Capped Assessment Program), another one is extended producer responsibility and we’ve actually made some movement on that one,” she said. “And then we have municipal funding which is always a big issue, and know a lot of municipalities are challenged financially. It’s important that we are always looking for more opportunities for municipalities to be able to fund initiatives and how we can work with the province to allow for that.”

Another priority, according to Chisholm-Beaton, is municipal modernization.

“Municipalities are bound by the Municipal Government Act, and that act in and of itself, requires a little bit of modernization,” she said.

Last but least on the list of NSFM priorities is roads, according to the mayor.

“Roads is a big thing. Certainly anybody that has the pulse of the word on the street, constituents from all across the province, are always concerned about the condition of roads. It’s a little bit of a varied playing field in terms of roads,” she said. “Some municipalities, towns specifically, are responsible for the underground and above-ground infrastructure, and some rurals depend on provincial funding for roads so that particular file looks at how do we create a more enabling system for which to deal with roads?”

Pointing to the “critical importance” of building a strong relationship, Chisholm-Beaton said the NSFM is committed to working closely with the province on many fronts.

“We’re now looking at adding another resolution to focus on and that’s sustainability and infrastructure funding,” said the mayor. “Although it’s kind of tied to that municipal funding piece, as a stand-alone, what we’re hoping to be able to achieve with this particular resolution is to be able to be able to look at dedicated staff resources, at the NSFM staffing level, to be able to help some municipalities that may not have the capacity to learn about, be able to pull together a funding application, and actually go after some funding streams for any kind of opportunity around municipal sustainability and infrastructure funding. There are some smaller municipalities that just don’t have that staff resource so this is something that we’re hoping to bridge back at the NSFM level.”

During the NSFM conference, Chisholm-Beaton was able to speak with Deputy Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Paul LaFleche, and she will have another meeting with him and Minister John Lohr in the near future.

“My message to Minister Lohr and his team will be that we’re ready to roll up our sleeves. We’re not just going to be standing idly by and have that expectation that the government is just going to fix everything for us,” she added. “We need to all be active change agents in the process and make sure that we’re playing ball on the same ball team. We want to see our entire province grow and thrive, and local government is the closest to the everyday lives of the people of Nova Scotia.”