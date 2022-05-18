Port Hawkesbury offers support to new owners of Point Tupper terminal

PORT HAWKESBURY: Town council has voted to send a letter of support for the EverWind Fuels project in Point Tupper.

EverWind is a private developer of green hydrogen and ammonia production, storage facilities, and transportation assets which purchased NuStar Energy’s Point Tupper terminal for $60 million.

EverWind said it intends to expand and develop the Point Tupper site to be the location of a regional green hydrogen hub for Eastern Canada, including new green hydrogen and ammonia production facilities.

CEO and Founder Trent Vichie told the regular monthly meeting on May 10 that since they officially took over on April 28, EverWind has engaged a world-class group of partners to support development of the initial phases of the project.

The company said this includes Hatch, a global multidisciplinary management, engineering, and development consultancy, that is supporting overall engineering design and working with Strum Consulting on the permitting work for the site, and NEL, a global company providing solutions for the production, storage, and distribution of hydrogen is leading detailed engineering for the supply of electrolyzers.

The company said it is also involving KBR – a global science, technology, and engineering company – that is supplying the technology for the green ammonia production unit.

In addition, CIBC Capital Markets and Citi are acting as EverWind’s joint financial advisors. International law firm Shearman & Sterling LLP and Canadian firm McInnes Cooper are acting as EverWind’s legal counsels.

Vichie told council the company will establish a steering committee with members of the community, and will have a very open door, with safety and environmental issues of paramount importance.

“We have an engagement plan coming together, in terms of education on what it is that green hydrogen, green ammonia is,” he said. “It’s clearly a very hot topic, in terms of there’s a lot of projects, a lot of activity around the world right now, and what we’ll try and do is spring that to life in local communities.”

During “The Shift to Green” panel at the Strait Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual State of the Strait Business Update on March 30 at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre, Vichie explained that when electricity runs through water, it breaks the water into hydrogen and oxygen.

The CEO advised ammonia lifts the production of agriculture roughly by two times, and today is being produced from natural gas.

Noting that hydrogen will be ubiquitous throughout the world, represents the future of transport fuel, and will de-carbonize many sectors, Vichie told council that ammonia is essential for the food supply because it can double farm production, and the company is are creating a carbon-free version.

As an alternative fuel, green hydrogen produced at the site is expected to help provide a green fuel for Nova Scotia and support carbon emissions reduction by over one million tonnes a year by 2025. By 2030, the project could reduce domestic and international carbon emissions by more than four million tonnes a year through the production of green hydrogen, EverWind noted.

The Point Tupper site is ideally positioned to produce green hydrogen as early as 2025, supported by significant existing in-place infrastructure, the company said, noting Point Tupper has an existing ice-free, deep-water port with 27-meter depth and two berths which are capable of accommodating the largest vessels in the world. The port is the deepest in Nova Scotia and the surrounding region.

In addition, the company said the Point Tupper site has existing rail loading facilities and is adjacent to pipeline networks to support domestic and regional markets. Electricity transmission is available at the site as well as 7.7 million barrels of liquids storage and abundant freshwater, which is adjacent to the site, they said.

EverWind pointed out that the site is operated by a highly qualified, 70-person team trained to protect the surrounding environment and deliver safe operations.

As part of a staged development, EverWind Fuels also intends to partner with offshore wind developers to further expand production over time, which aligns with the joint announcement by the Canadian and Nova Scotia governments in April 2022 to expand the mandate of Nova Scotia’s offshore energy regime, to support the transition to a clean economy, and to create sustainable jobs.

In response to a question from Town Councillor Blaine MacQuarrie about the number of jobs expected from the project, Vichie said they are unable to provide precise numbers, at the moment.

“We don’t have specific numbers right now, what I can tell you is we’re making a substantial investment, so there should be a substantial number of construction jobs, and there will be operations jobs,” he replied. “It should be a very good jobs bump.”

Town Councillor Hughie MacDougall asked if the company plans to support the town as other business and industry partners have done over the years.

“As you know, where you’re planning to build is not in our municipality so we won’t get a dime in taxes,” he added. “I know when we built the Civic Centre, we got monies and donations for any projects that we would have going forward. I just hope that you can keep us in mind because you will be in Richmond County.”