POINT TUPPER: The Warden for the Municipality of the County of Richmond says Bear Head LNG going green will be a real asset for the industrial park in Point Tupper.

In a May 5 media release, it was announced Buckeye Partners entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Bear Head Energy, which owns a clean energy development located in Point Tupper.

Richmond Municipal Council issued a letter of support for the project in 2021 and Warden Amanda Mombourquette told The Reporter the project, which was once looking to produce and export liquefied natural gas (LNG), is now set to produce and export green hydrogen and green ammonia.

“It’s really exciting, it’s really early days but it seems to be a step in the right direction, a very positive sign; they’re looking at green fuels,” Mombourquette said on May 12. “And I’m really pleased the local management team is staying on since the purchase. I think it’ll be invaluable to Buckeye to have that local connection and expertise on the ground.”

The Bear Head project is fully permitted, and unique in eastern Canada with all project approvals and permits necessary for construction in place, placing it at a significant advantage, Buckeye Partners noted.

“Nova Scotia’s unique geographical characteristics give the region the potential to become one of the most productive renewable and green energy development areas in the world, and via this acquisition, it is our intention to develop a large-scale energy production, distribution and export hub that will offer our customers lower-carbon energy solutions, including LNG or other green fuels,” said Buckeye CEO Todd J. Russo in the release. “We are excited to support the Bear Head management team, who has a rich history with the project and strong association with Nova Scotia and key stakeholders in the region.”

However, the proponents remain tight-lipped about the project, declining an interview with The Reporter. A representative with FTI Consulting, a firm that represents Buckeye, did touch base with The Reporter on May 6 and provided a background as to who Buckeye was, but wouldn’t speak to any project specifics.

“So the green fuels addition is absolutely, I think the direction we all know we need to be going from a climate responsibility perspective,” the warden said. “But with that being said, the use of LNG is probably going to be necessary in the near future and I’m not speaking in terms of this particular project, I’m just speaking in general, knowing the energy consumption demands of our population.”

It’s time to move away from those fossil fuel sources towards a green solution, Mombourquette indicated.

“Obviously, it’s about growth; we see this project and others like it, as being projects aligned with a responsible climate strategy, going to provide construction jobs, going to provide operational jobs,” she said. “And it’s that economic growth that is made possible because of our location in the world, our assets in Point Tupper; it’s going to have a positive impact on all of the communities around it.”

Mombourquette said private sector growth can help municipalities sustain services.

“I think it’s important when you have a private sector developer like Buckeye coming to town, it’s important for them to be aware they have a willing partner in the municipal unit to work with,” Mombourquette said of the 2021 letter of support. “I would say we stand by that letter of support and we’re working pro-actively with them to make sure the project rolls out and there are no obstacles from a municipal level stopping them.”

The municipality is looking forward to meeting more of the team and learning more about Buckeye in the near future, the warden said.

Mombourquette explained council is on board with the idea that’s been presented, as it’s environmentally-focused.

“The Bear Head project has been in our hearts and minds in various forms for many, many years, so we as a region and as a municipality have a long, long history with it,” Mombourquette added. “So it is exciting to see it moving forward, I would call this a major milestone in the development of not only our industrial park, but our communities in general.”