Positive COVID-19 case identified at StFX University

ANTIGONISH: Last week, StFX University reported its lastest positive case of COVID-19 on their campus.

In a letter to the campus community on Oct. 19, VP Finance and Administration Andrew Beckett advised that an individual working for one of its service providers on campus tested positive.

While it’s not being disclosed where on campus the person worked, or in what capacity, the university wants this case to be treated just like the previous positive COVID-19 cases occurring at the close-knit university.

“The individual is following advice from public health and is isolating,” Beckett said. “Of note, public health has not been in contact with either the service provider or the university with any risk concerns related to the case.”

He took the opportunity to remind their community members of the importance of self-monitoring for symptoms and following the basic safety protocols.

“These simple practices will help us to remain healthy and continue to enjoy the in-person, immersive StFX experience,” Beckett said. “Also, I want to remind the campus community to take advantage of the rapid test kits available in Mulroney Hall or the Students’ Union Building.”

He highlighted how students, faculty, or staff who are asymptomatic and receive a positive result from a rapid test, are required to isolate immediately and notify covidtest@stfx.ca for further instructions on how to arrange a follow-up PCR test to confirm the positive result.

In addition, students are required to immediately notify isolate@stfx.ca, or call 902-867-2276 so the university can provide them with appropriate supports and take steps to protect the safety of the community.

“The pandemic is not yet behind us,” Beckett said. “COVID-19 is in our communities and we must do all we can to limit its spread and keep each other healthy.”