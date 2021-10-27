Work starts at Port Hastings rotary

HALIFAX: Preparations are underway to make changes to the Port Hastings rotary

Department of Public Works spokesperson Brett Loney told The Reporter that work started on Oct. 18.

“Earthworks are currently underway to accommodate the subgrade for the future roundabout and road widening,” he said. “The majority of the work is on the shoulder of the road and will have minimal impact on traffic.”

Earlier this year, the province announced plans for a new roundabout that will be constructed to replace the existing Port Hastings rotary.

Former transportation minister Lloyd Hines said the design they were considering will move the roundabout towards Route 19.

Spokesperson Deborah Bayer said at the time that the design will provide “safety improvements over the current configuration.”

Last spring, the province launched online consultations and started talking to key stakeholders including the Town of Port Hawkesbury and the Visitor Information Centre.

“Consultation has been ongoing throughout the project planning and design development with feedback focused primarily on the need to minimize delays and improve traffic flow,” Loney noted. “This has been prioritized as our design has evolved.”

Loney added that the timeline for the project has not changed.

“The project is currently in the detailed design phase with discussions to continue with key stakeholders as the project proceeds to final design and construction next year.”