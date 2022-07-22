Priests of West Arichat

In West Arichat, the Christian brothers believed they were being persecuted because they were not bilingual and in this notion they were seconded by the pastor and the group of parishioners who supported him.

The people of Gros Ruisseau remained loyal to the bishop. Disputes and quarrels grew between the opposing groups and the matter was bitterly argued, both outside and inside the temporary parish church.

Despite the bishop’s veto, a large house arose, destined to be the brothers’ school.

Seeking to establish peace and harmony, the bishop offered Father Girroir a choice of two other parishes, notifying him at the same time that on Sunday, June 2, 1867, he was to be replaced as pastor of Acadiaville by a priest who was also of French descent.

Father Girrior was so disappointed and incensed by the bishop’s notification that he appealed to the judgment of the Most Reverend Thomas L. Connolly, Archbishop of Halifax.

On Ascension Day (May 30, that year) he preached against the bishop and the bishop’s supporters, and he presided over a meeting at which the people present resolved not to accept any priest but him as their pastor and to keep the garret-church and the parish house closed until a favourable decision of the case should be received by them from Rome.

The new pastor (whose name is not mentioned in the documents) arrived on the appointed day but found the parish buildings closed against him. At the same time, Father Girroir, together with the brothers, set out for Halifax where he had been invited by Archbishop Connolly.

Father Girroir, after a short period of dissatisfaction, renewed his generous loyalty to his bishop and gave valuable service to the diocese, as pastor first of Cheticamp and later of Havre Boucher.

For a few months after Father Girroir’s departure the Acadiaville church (which was still the upper story of the convent) remained locked, but Father Magloire Turcotte ministered to the people, at least in emergencies, from about the first of August until the middle of October 1867.

The second resident pastor at Acadiaville was Father Louis Romuald Fournier. A story goes among the old parishioners of West Arichat that one day this good curate climbed up the pulpit and impressively declared to his attentive listeners that, if the sacrifice of his own life could remove the trouble between the people and the authorities of the church, he would be perfectly satisfied to die in a month’s time.

A few days later he took sick and, exactly 30days after he had preached to the people, he expired, and miraculously, a settlement followed which has been maintained ever since.

Reverend John Cameron, then coadjutor to Bishop MacKinnon, publicly declared this event as a miracle, and expressed his opinion of the saintliness of the late Reverend Fournier whose remains were brought to Arichat and laid to rest under the Cathedral.

Father Joseph Samuel Racine, the third resident priest, was ordained on June 16, 1867; he was a professor on the staff of St. Thérèse College before coming to Arichat as assistant in September 1869. He was pastor at Acadiaville for only eight months, but under his guidance lumber was bought and the site prepared for the erection of the first parish church. In the winter he contracted a severe malady which caused his death and he was buried on the site where the church was to be built.