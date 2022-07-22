Miscellaneous rare killers

Since it’s summer and we are out and about more, I’ve grouped a few unrelated things that could happen to us at this time of the year. These are things that can hurt us, but the likelihood of dying from them is rare.

Being struck by lightning

Every year in Canada, 180 people are stuck by lightning. I did the math and the odds of this happening to you are approximately 214,000 to one. In reality, the odds are much less than that since you have to be in the wrong place at the right time.

To be safe during a thunderstorm go indoors or inside a car with a solid roof (not a convertible) when you hear thunder. If you are in an open area, don’t be the highest thing in that area and if you are on open water, head for shore, quickly. If you are in the woods, shelter in low trees or bushes, not under tall trees. Also, when you are indoors, stay away from windows, unplug your TV (to avoid expensive damage) and don’t use corded phones or appliances, those could electrocute you. Lightning only kills two or three people every summer, but that’s one lottery you don’t want to win.

Dog attacks

In the USA, approximately 4.5 million people are bitten by dogs each year but only from 16 to 30 are fatal, according to the Centers for Disease Control. In Canada there are a half million dog bites a year, according to the Toronto Globe and Mail, and a 2008 study for Canada listed two to three fatalities per year.

Any dog can bite. Even my nine-pound terrier (who I had for 13 years and who I still miss) bit me when I brought her home from the shelter. Approximately 18per cent of dog bites become infected, so get a tetanus shot if it happens to you.

How to avoid a dog attack

Some helpful tips are don’t pet an unfamiliar dog. Don’t enter an area where a dog could be. Even if it knows you, make sure the owner is there, since the dog may not recognize you.

Don’t be aggressive when playing with a dog and don’t try to take an object away from the dog.

Finally, never let small children be alone with any dog.

If a dog approaches you or attacks, stand still, don’t make any sudden movements, and don’t turn your back on it. Yell “No” to attempt to get the dog to back down. Don’t make eye contact and don’t take an aggressive posture. If you are knocked down, get into a fetal position, and cover your neck and head.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, children are the most common dog bite victims, and most attacks usually occur during common everyday interactions with familiar dogs.

Walking while texting

This one is the cause of many more accidents than I expected. It’s not rare at all. In 2010 the U.S. National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said that distracted pedestrians may have accounted for 4,200 pedestrian deaths and 70,000 injuries in traffic crashes. In Canada, the number of pedestrian fatalities ranged from 355 in 2016 to 266 in 2020, according to Transport Canada. I have not found any statistic to correlate those pedestrian deaths as being due to distracted walking.

There is an interesting area of study in psychology that I’ve used in safety talks, called “inattentional blindness” that says your brain may completely miss something in front of you, when your attention is focussed on something else. In other words, there could be a gorilla in front of you on a sidewalk, but you may not see it if you are talking on your cellphone. If you search YouTube for “selective attention test” you’ll see a fun example of what I’m describing here, and it includes a gorilla.

Some dangers for distracted walking are walking under a suspended load, walking over an open hole, tripping on a curb, or walking into a vehicle, especially in a crosswalk. The way to prevent getting hurt is to know that your brain cannot really multi-task, at least not very well. At the very least, don’t check your phone while you are crossing the street and you can’t go fatally wrong.

The odds of any of these things happening to you (or to me) are low and the odds of dying from any of these things, even if they did happen to you are very low.

So, that’s the good news. The bad news is that the odds of winning the big lotto are 20 times lower than this, so, although I buy a lotto ticket every week, it looks like I’ll be going back to work on Monday, but I won’t check my ticket while I’m walking.

James Golemiec is a Canadian Registered Safety Professional with over eleven years’ experience coordinating and managing complex safety systems at manufacturing facilities and performing inspections on project job sites across Canada.