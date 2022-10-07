Priests of West Arichat

Father Jean-Baptiste DeCoste, a White Father and native of Arichat, had been a missionary in Africa. He remained until June 25, 1980 when he was replaced by Father William Burke.

Burke was born in Main-A-Dieu on Aug. 23, 1948. He entered St. Paul’s Seminary in Ottawa and was ordained July 3, 1977. On June 25, 1980, he was named administrator of Immaculate Conception Parish in West Arichat. On Dec. 17, 1983 he was named Pastor of Immaculate Conception and administrator of St. Hyacinth in D’Escousse. On June 27, 1984, he was named pastor of St. Joseph’s Parish in Petit de Grat. He was replaced at West Arichat by Father Allan MacMillan.

MacMillan was born in New York City, July 25, 1939. He studied at MacDonald High School in Dominion, Xavier Junior College in Sydney, and StFX University, graduating in 1961. He then attended the Grand Seminary of Montreal and was ordained to the priesthood in Sydney on June 13, 1965.

In July of 1984, he was appointed parish priest of Immaculate Conception in West Arichat and administrator of St. Hyacinth in D’Escousse.

Joseph Côté served in West Arichat for a few years; he also worked at the diocesen office for many years. He retired due to illness and died shortly thereafter.

Father Conrad Polycarpe Girroir was born in West Arichat on Nov. 21, 1917. He studied at StFX from 1935 to 1939 and taught school for one year at L’Ardoise, and one year in West Arichat. He attended the seminary at Holy Heart, Halifax from 1941 to 1945 and was ordained to the priesthood in Halifax on Dec. 22, 1945. He served in St. Louis Parish, Louisdale from March 9, 1946 until 4 Feb. 1972. Then he served St. Joseph’s Parish, Petit de Grat from Feb. 4, 1972 to 1978 when he retired due to illness. He came out of retirement in 1995 and was appointed parish priest at Immaculate Conception Parish, West Arichat. He remained until 1998. He was named Prelate of Honour of His Holiness on April 5, 2004 by Pope John Paul II.

Father Bruno Ruel was responsible for Immaculate Conception Parish, West Arichat since Les Fils de Marie assumed responsibility for the Isle Madame Pastoral Unit in June 1998. Ruel was born in Sherbrooke, Quebec on Oct. 15, 1961. He attended Seminary at St. Thomas University in Rome and was ordained to the priesthood on May 30, 1987 in L’Aquila, Italy. He served the parishioners until June 2006.

Father Duaine Francis Devereaux was born Dec. 9, 1963 in Sydney Mines. He was ordained May 21, 1993 and assumed responsibility for Immaculate Conception Parish on June 28, 2006. He, along with Father Gary MacPherson, took charge of the newly formed Stella Maris Pastoral Unit which included the four parishes of Isle Madame and St. Louis Parish, Louisdale. Father Angus MacDougall replaced MacPherson in June of 2007.

Father Andrew Gillies assumed responsibility for Immaculate Conception Parish June 25, 2012 along with MacDougall (Vicar General) as part of the Stella Maris Pastoral Unit. In June of 2013 there was another division; MacDougall took sole responsibility of St. Louis, Louisdale and Father Gillies became sole pastor of the four parishes of Isle Madame under the Stella Maris Pastoral Unit.