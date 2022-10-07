The effects of Hurricane Fiona on cellular phone and internet services across Nova Scotia are stark proof that telecommunications companies need to make better preparations for extreme weather.

Bob Robichaud, Warning Preparedness Meteorologist with the Canadian Hurricane Centre (CHC), said Hurricane Fiona made landfall in Guysborough County between 3 and 4 a.m. on Sept 24. just after it was declared post-tropical.

Early Saturday morning, the CHC posted on Twitter that Hurricane Fiona landed with an unofficial recorded pressure at Hart Island of 931.6 (millibars); making Fiona the lowest pressured land falling storm on record in Canada.

Robichaud explained that the Hurricane interacted with a trough of low pressure located over the eastern part of the United States that moved into western portions of Atlantic Canada, resulting in an “extremely strong and dangerous storm.”

With storm surges of up to 2.5 metres expected along the Atlantic coast, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) reported seas from 11 to 14 metres along the Eastern Shore, at Forchu seas were measured from 12 to 15 metres, and some waves over eastern portions of the Gulf of St. Lawrence were higher than 12 metres.

Ian Hubbard, a meteorologist with the Canadian Hurricane Centre, told The Reporter on Sept. 24 that most areas saw “upwards of 80 or 90 millimetres” of rainfall.

Troy Webb, with the Department of Public Works, told the Sept. 24 provincial media briefing that transportation infrastructure was “hit hard” and repairs will “be a very big job.”

According to the CHC, preliminary reports from Beaver Island, off the Eastern Shore, had wind guests at 165 kilometres an hour (km/h), the Sydney airport recorded gusts up to 149 km/h, and in Arisaig, ECCC said winds were recorded at 171 km/h.

When the winds picked up the power went out for approximately 418,000 Nova Scotia Power (NSP) customers.

NSP said they were seeing “significant impacts” from the storm, including uprooted trees, broken poles, and downed power lines.

As a result, they confirmed that some customers would be without power for “multiple days,” but unlike the telecommunications companies, NSP did have a back-up plan with thousands of extra personnel and more equipment.

Nova Scotia Health (NSH) said it was working to “provide as much service as possible,” noting emergency departments around the province were busy.

The Nova Scotia EMO reported that Emergency Health Services received its highest one-day call volume ever recorded on Saturday. he provincial EMO said the Provincial Coordination Centre moved to a Level 3 activation, the highest level, on Saturday at 7 a.m.

The EMO also confirmed that crews were delivering additional fuel to gas stations.

As Hurricane Fiona moved in late Friday afternoon, the Nova Scotia RCMP enabled its division-wide emergency preparedness measures and contingency plans.

The RCMP said officers responded to “hundreds” of calls across the province, of which the bulk included calls related to wellbeing checks, stranded motorists, downed power lines, downed trees, washed out roads, and debris on roadways.

During a Sept. 24 provincial media briefing, Premier Tim Houston confirmed that he requested military and disaster aid from the federal government.

Because of the scope of the damage, the provincial government later announced the Disaster Financial Assistance Program to help Nova Scotians, municipalities, small businesses and not-for-profit organizations. The program helps those whose losses are not insurable, the province said, noting types of losses can include flood damage and damage to uninsurable items like household appliances, such as washers, dryers and furnaces.

Along with power, Premier Tim Houston said during the Sept. 24 provincial media briefing that cellular phone and internet services were down for many Nova Scotians, including provincial emergency response officials.

These are the last people who should be out of contact in a hurricane.

As the former minister responsible for the Nova Scotia EMO, Liberal leader Zach Churchill told The Reporter there were other options like satellite phones.

NDP leader Claudia Chender said losing cell phone and internet coverage when people need them most, makes an already scary time much worse, and potentially more dangerous.

Noting the same thing happened during Hurricane Dorian, the NDP was told everything was in place to ensure people would stay connected, but they said big telecoms were not ready for this storm.

Since Nova Scotia can expect more frequent and server storms because of climate change, Chender said telecoms, like other essential services, must be prepared for major storms and ensure reliable service.

In response, Houston called on telecommunications companies to be more “collaborative” with the EMO and “transparent” with Nova Scotians, and for the federal government to hold them accountable.

Houston wrote to François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, and Minister responsible for telecommunications on Sept. 28, calling on the federal government to ensure telecommunications companies provide information about service outages in the hurricane’s aftermath.

More than four days after the storm, the province confirmed many Nova Scotians were still without access to reliable communications and unable to call 911 in an emergency.

Noting that Nova Scotians wanted to know when service will be restored, Houston said it is “unacceptable” and telecommunications companies need “to step up.”

Given the expected impacts on power and telecommunications, the province said NSEMO contacted key critical infrastructure partners, including telecommunications companies, to request that they send a representative to the Provincial Coordination Centre (PCC).

Initially, the province said no telecommunications company was willing to send a representative, and only after complaints to senior leadership did Bell agree to send a representative in person, who attended the centre for two days before announcing they would work virtually. Eastlink, Rogers and Telus declined to attend the PCC in person during the initial response, the province noted.

The province said Bell is responsible for 911 infrastructure in Atlantic Canada and for trunked mobile radio infrastructure used by all first responders in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and PEI.

Noting in a statement issued last week that the Premier, “may not be getting the most up to date information,” Bell said they have been working with provincial officials and local media in affected areas, but The Reporter received no such information from Bell, even though parts of the Strait area were without service days after the hurricane.

Bell also said their preparations involved deploying additional teams and generators from outside the province, but given the collapse of the network across the Maritimes, it’s clear that wasn’t enough.

There is a near unanimity in the scientific community that there will be more storms like Hurricane Fiona in the future.

Telecommunications companies need to rise to the challenge, and learn from their mistakes to make their networks more resilient to powerful storms.

When Nova Scotians need help and there’s no way to contact emergency responders, telecommunications companies are responsible.