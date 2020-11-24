HALIFAX: Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health, announced new restrictions today after 37 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Nova Scotia.

“We need to flip the switch on COVID-19 right now,” said Premier McNeil. “COVID-19 is moving quickly in Halifax, and we need to stop it from spreading further into Nova Scotia. We must bring COVID-19 under control before our health system is overwhelmed and it infects our most vulnerable citizens. Stopping the spread is fully up to us.”

New restrictions will come into force at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday and continue for two weeks until midnight on December 9, with the possibility of an extension.

Nova Scotians are being asked to avoid non-essential travel in and out of western and central Halifax Regional Municipality (which is defined as HRM from Hubbards to, and including, Porters Lake and the communities up to Elmsdale and Mount Uniacke in Hants County. To see the boundaries, check out: https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/.

As well, they are asked to avoid non-essential travel to other Atlantic provinces.

The following new restrictions apply across the province: no visitors except volunteers and designated caregivers to long-term care facilities and Adult Residential Centres and Regional Rehabilitation Centres licensed by the Department of Community Services; sports teams are restricted to local or regional play only; and there will be no extracurricular activities between schools.

“COVID-19 loves social and group activities because it can spread quickly and easily,” said Dr. Strang. “These measures are targeted to reduce the situations in which COVID-19 thrives. Go to work or go to school, then go home and stay there. One family member can shop for necessities. It will likely get worse before it gets better so don’t falter in following public health measures.”

As of today, Nova Scotia has 87 active cases of COVID-19. Thirty-seven new cases are being reported today.

Thirty-five of the new cases are in Central Zone, and a case in Northern Zone is connected to exposures in Central Zone. All of those cases were identified Monday.

There is also a case, identified today, at Northeast Kings Education Centre in Canning, Kings County.

The person is not in school today and is self-isolating. Public health will be in touch with close contacts as part of their ongoing investigation and advise of next steps. Everyone in a class which a confirmed case attended is being tested and asked to self-isolate for 14 days. Northeast Kings Education Centre will be closed for the remainder of the week and students will be supported to learn at home.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 1,561 Nova Scotia tests on November 23.

Since October 1, Nova Scotia has had 35,188 negative test results, 138 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths. No one is currently in hospital. Cases range in age from under 10 to over 70. Fifty-one cases are now resolved. Cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama.