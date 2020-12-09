Province invests in transit services

HALIFAX: Because of a drop in ridership due to the pandemic, the province announced a decrease in funding for local transit services.

Last week, the province announced it is investing $707,674 to help 11 organizations purchase accessible vehicles to make health care, food, employment and education easier for people to access.

Among the 2020 funding recipients is the Antigonish Community Transit Society, which was approved for $57,000 for an eight-passenger van. Strait Area Transit was greenlit for $55,385 to also purchase an eight-passenger van.

Communities, Culture and Heritage spokesperson Matt Lumley told The Reporter that last year approximately $840,000 was awarded.

“This is due to significantly decreased ridership during COVID,” Lumley said. “There’s been less demand for new vehicles, and also operators have been able to maintain their existing vehicles because of lower use.”

Lumley said this program is for capital expenditures only, to replace aging vehicles or add to fleets. Because there’s less demand for new vehicles, he said the extra funds are being redistributed to other community programs this year.

He pointed out that the province has maintained funding for community transit operating costs to the tune of $1.8 million,

“Many of these transit services are also receiving funds from municipalities, and additional funds, due to COVID, from the federal government,” he said. “Fare revenues are down significantly, but this is somewhat mitigated by a significant decrease in the costs of operating and maintaining transit vehicles this year. The bottom line is we’re in dialogue with all service providers to ensure their long term sustainability.”

According to the province, the investment comes from the Accessible Transportation Assistance Program, designed to help organizations buy or modify accessible buses or vans.

Accessible Transportation Assistance Program funding covers up to 75 per cent of a vehicle purchase, up to $75,000, the province said, noting that priority is given to new rural transportation services whose mandate includes providing accessible door-to-door transportation, and organizations receiving Community Transportation Assistance Program funding.

The province will invest over $2.5 million through community and accessible transportation assistance programs in 2020/2021.