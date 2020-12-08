Calls to close Canso Causeway rejected by Inverness County

PORT HOOD: Councillors were unanimous in their opposition to any closure of the Canso Causeway if current COVID-19 numbers hold up.

During the regular monthly meeting of Inverness Municipal Council on December 3, warden Laurie Cranton said he received a call from deputy warden Bonny MacIsaac two weeks ago about a “rumoured” meeting of Cape Breton municipal and First Nation officials to discuss the possibility of partially closing the Causeway.

Cranton searched his e-mails and inquired about the meeting with municipal staff, and without answers, he then spoke with Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisolm-Beaton who had spoken with the Mayor of the Cape Breton Regional Municipality, Amanda MacDougall, who orginally floated the idea.

“There was never, as far as I’m understanding, a full gathering of all the wardens and mayors to discuss this issue, on this side of the Causeway,” Cranton told council. “And then you have the other side of the Causeway, it’s just as important as well. Those people have concerns. People cross that Causeway for work, and medical appointments every day of the week by the hundreds.”

The warden said he had a productive 45-minute conversation with Chisolm-Beaton about the pros and cons of closing the Causeway, and he agrees with her misgivings, noting that such a move would arbitrarily divide the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s Eastern Zone at a time when few cases have been reported in eastern Nova Scotia and Cape Breton.

“For us to divide our district and say, ‘we’re safe on this side of that bridge,’ I don’t know if that’s the best way to approach it,” the warden said.

Even though the final decision would be made by the premier, based on advice from the chief medical officer of health, Cranton said such a move is a “big step,” that would create headaches, as far as policing.

“I didn’t lend it any support at all,” the warden said. “If we were going to be flooded tomorrow and someone said the only way to stop that was close the Causeway, I’d be 100 per cent in favour. We want everybody to be safe on both sides of the Causeway too.”

While the warden said he was open to discussing the issue, council was unanimous in their opposition.

District 1 councillor Alfred Poirier said such a decision should be made based on facts from medical professionals and experts.

District 5 councillor Lynn Chisholm said wearing masks and distancing are more effective in stopping the spread of COVID-19 than shutting down the Causeway.