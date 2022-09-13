HALIFAX: An application to expand a quarry in Richmond County is now before the Department of Environment and Climate Change.

Responding to a request from Minister of Environment and Climate Change Tim Halman, on Sept. 1 Nova Construction Company Ltd. provided more information about their plans to expand their quarry on Morrison Road in Sporting Mountain.

According to the department, the company wants to extend the current four hectare quarry footprint to 10 hectares to continue operations at the quarry and meet local and regional aggregate demand.

The company is planning a production rate of 30,000 tonnes per year, unchanged from current production, the department said, noting extractable reserves in the project footprint are estimated to last approximately 30 years, depending on market demand.

“For the project to start, the company will need an Environmental Assessment approval and an amended Industrial Approval from the Department of Environment and Climate Change,” Environment and Climate change spokesperson Tracy Barron wrote The Reporter via email.

Barron said the Environmental Assessment registration document was first submitted to the department on July 6, 2020.

According to the department, the additional information relates to potential impacts to water resources and wildlife, as well as wildlife habitat.

In a later dated Aug. 25, 2020, from then environment minister Gordon Wilson to Donald Chisholm, President of Nova Construction in Antigonish, the province wrote that it wants an analysis of potential effects to surface water quality and quantity, as well as wetlands and groundwater quality and quantity.

In the letter, the department said this includes a groundwater monitoring study completed for all phases of the project using an industry-standard permanent monitoring well network established to assess the water table location, vertical and horizontal hydraulic gradients, hydraulic conductivities for shallow and deep groundwater flow regimes, groundwater flow directions, baseline water quality, and to monitor for downgradient water quality and quantity effects, including effects of groundwater recharge and groundwater-surface water interactions on nearby watercourses and wetlands.

Using the results of the groundwater monitoring study, the department asked Nova Construction to provide an assessment of potential effects to water resources should excavation within one metre of the measured maximum annual water level, or below, take place.

The department also wants a baseline wetland hydrology study for Wetland 2 conducted in tandem with the groundwater monitoring study. They said this wetland has been identified as a “Wetland of Special Significance” due to the presence of Blue Felt Lichen.

The department is asking for the development of water balances to represent all phases of the project, including appropriate considerations for quarry floor infiltration, groundwater-surface water interactions, groundwater inflows into the existing quarry, and consideration of the results of the groundwater monitoring study.

Additional details regarding the site water management plan for all the planned phases of the project, outlining what is proposed and the effectiveness of the proposed actions in mitigating impacts and alterations to nearby water resources are also to be part of the request.

ECC said details are to include: considerations for the potential impacts associated with planned operations (times of site shut-down and restart, pumping requirements on site); plans/figures that provide sufficient detail to illustrate what is being proposed (sediment control ponds, drainage ditches), and details that consider the results of the assessments (potential need to manage groundwater inflows).

The company was asked to conduct an assessment of potential impacts to surface water quality and fish and fish habitat related to any active pumping and residual blasting contamination. The province said this assessment is to consider the results of the other assessments (such as potential impacts associated with discharges of groundwater to surface water resources).

The department is requesting additional baseline fish and fish habitat studies and assessment, as well as a discussion of proposed mitigation measures and follow-up monitoring programs.

In consultation with the Department of Lands and Forestry, Wildlife Division, and Environment Climate Change Canada, the company was asked to provide additional details for the wildlife and wildlife habitat assessment with analysis of potential effects to wildlife, wildlife habitat and species at risk, that include: a detailed methodology and justification for Canada lynx surveys and additional surveys; additional discussion regarding the quality and rarity of habitat within the lynx buffer area established by the province, and justification for non-adherence with the Canada lynx buffer areas; a detailed methodology and justification for bird surveys, including common nighthawk surveys; justification for instances where habitat for Canada warbler will not be avoided or would be affected; justification for non-adherence with the provincial recommended buffer for blue-felt lichen; project specific avoidance and mitigation measures for blue-felt lichen, frosted glass-whiskers, and other species at risk and their critical habitat including follow-up monitoring programs; and discussion of proposed mitigation measures and follow-up monitoring programs based on the results of the assessments.

On or before Oct. 21, the department said the minister will decide if the project can be granted conditional environment assessment approval, and public comments on the Additional Information Registration will be accepted until Oct. 1.

The department added that all comments received from the public consultation will be posted on their website for public viewing.