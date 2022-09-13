BALLANTYNE’S COVE: Fishermen in Antigonish County will receive funding to upgrade technology for holding and handling lobster.

On Sept. 2, the Government of Canada and the Province of Nova Scotia announced funding for Maritime Fishermen’s Union (MFU) members in Nova Scotia through the Atlantic Fisheries Fund (AFF).

In a press release issued earlier this month, the governments announced $400,000 for fisheries groups, including those in the Southeastern Northumberland Strait, which are part of MFU Local 4 stretching from the Canso Causeway to Pugwash.

“It was money that was available since four or five years,” Gordon Beaton, Nova Scotia Vice President for the MFU told The Reporter. “It was designed to help people improve quality and handling, and so forth, in the fishery. Some other organizations have done some work previously to this but this was our kick at the can.”

The government said the fund will help the MFU deliver a project to its members that will improve the quality, vitality, and value of harvested lobster, improve the quality of lobster being marketed, the efficiency of fishing activities, and the onboard safety of crew.

“It’s basically upgrading,” said Beaton. “A lot of people have some level of tanks and pumps, and so forth to keep lobster fresher on the boat, but technology is getting better and some guys are upgrading the volumes of their tanks so they can hold more lobsters properly and more water testing to upgrade what they have. And if they didn’t have anything, to get involved in those practices to maintain quality.”

Live-well systems, which measure water quality, will be installed or upgraded on vessels, and the governments said MFU members will be in a position to deliver a better and more consistent quality lobster product from the ocean to consumers.

“You’re talking often about a bigger tank, and if they didn’t have one to get one,” said Beaton. “And then also water flow; a bigger pump, big enough pumps to move the flow of water because that’s becoming increasingly important. It’s now understood to be more important. Everybody thought you could just trickle water in, or whatever, years ago but now we know that you need a pretty good flow of water to keep oxygen levels high and ammonia levels low. Then there’s some testing and stuff; hand-held type of equipment so they can check their tanks to see if their system is working well.”

The governments said the funding will also provide crew members with canopy extensions, lobster sorting tables, and automatic lobster banders.

“There is some stuff for what they call canopies, which is an extension on your roof to keep lobsters in the shade more, and auto banders because if you can get your lobsters banded quicker and easier with the machine, then that’s the future now too,” noted Beaton. “Instead of using a plier and doing it manually, you just stick the claw in the slot and it takes the bands off.”

The contribution comes from the $400 million AFF which is jointly funded by the federal and provincial governments.

“The way they have it set up, it has to be sponsored by an organization,” said Beaton. “Different organizations have done some work in the past and have sponsored some projects too… That way we could get a package deal that everybody knows what they need and what they will get as far as money, if they buy the equipment. It’s more a joint thing so that the department isn’t dealing with hundreds of individual fishermen directly. They’re dealing with the organization and the organization helps set up a program that people can use, that fishermen can activate.”

The commercial fisheries and aquaculture industry, Indigenous groups, academia, industry associations and organizations, including research institutions, may apply for funding, the governments noted.

“If we produce a better product to the wharf then we’ll have less dead-loss and less culled lobsters,” said Beaton. “Their profit margin should be better, and hopefully, they’ll pass it along. That’s the way the fishery operates.”

The AFF is in its fifth year and will continue to invest in projects over the seven-year life of the program, the governments noted.

“The quality of Nova Scotia lobster is known worldwide, and that’s why the product remains in such high demand,” said Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard. “The Atlantic Fisheries Fund supports innovative ways to harvest, process and deliver local high-quality, sustainably sourced fish and seafood. The funding announced today builds the region’s international reputation for unmatched quality, and supports new handling and holding technologies aboard vessels when the product is at its peak of freshness.”

The federal government will provide 70 per cent of the funding, with 30 per cent coming from the Atlantic provinces.

”The continued health and growth of the lobster industry in Nova Scotia is key to support not only the families and communities that harvest the resource, but to our province’s prosperity as a whole,” said Central Nova MP Sean Fraser. “This support for innovation in the sector at a local level will help provide the highest quality seafood product possible for domestic and international markets, which will increase its value and support the livelihood of families in our communities for generations.”

Under the AFF, eligible projects must focus on: innovation to support research and development of new innovations that contribute to the sustainability of the fish and seafood sector, and create partnerships and networks that aim to promote and encourage innovations in the sector; adopting or adapting new technologies, processes, or equipment to improve the effectiveness and sustainability of the fish and seafood sector; and fisheries and aquaculture industry based partnerships with academia and institutions to enhance knowledge and understanding of the impacts of changing oceanographic conditions and sustainable harvesting technology.

“Nova Scotia has built a global reputation for top quality seafood, not by luck, but through the hard work of many in the sector, beginning with fish harvesters,” Steve Craig, Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture, Nova Scotia said. “By focusing on maintaining the quality of the products that come from our waters, the Maritime Fishermen’s Union is also helping maintain that global reputation, which opens new doors for Nova Scotia companies every day.”