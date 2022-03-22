HALIFAX: An outdoor multi-court facility project for Inverness received financial assistance from the province.

In a press release issued on March 18, the provincial government announced $2.7 million in funding for sport and recreation organizations in Cape Breton aimed at promoting physical activity and creating opportunities to draw visitors and host events.

Among those approved for funding, the province said the Municipality of the County of Inverness will receive $610,000 to build an outdoor multi-court recreation facility, including accessible pathways, pickleball courts, and a basketball court.

“This is a very significant investment from the province and it will enable the municipality to work alongside county residents to create a multi-purpose, multi-sport, accessible outdoor recreation facility for all ages,” noted Inverness Chief Administrative Officer Keith MacDonald. “This development will enhance future programming and will provide necessary capacity to host larger scale events.”

MacDonald told The Reporter that municipal staff worked with community groups and Upland Planning + Design on the conceptual design as part of a grant application to the Department of Communities Culture and Heritage.

MacDonald said the proposed development is on municipal property close to the school in Inverness. He said the project was highlighted to council as part of the Canada Community Revitalization Grant application submitted to the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency in June, 2021, and it arose from Inverness Growth Management Strategy recommendations.

“Collaborative recreation projects such as the Inverness Outdoor Recreation Facility contribute to positive physical and mental health outcomes, increased visitation and retention, and improved livability,” said Inverness Deputy Warden Bonny MacIsaac. “This project will create an accessible, multi-purpose recreation space in the community of Inverness as a county-wide shared asset which will benefit all residents.”

The province said the new outdoor recreation facility will serve the entire region for tournaments, inter-school play, and tourist use

“I like to see investments for youth that give everyone a chance,” said Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster. “Organized sport is wonderful, but so are the games that just start up amongst friends looking for something to do outside. This facility will give that opportunity.”