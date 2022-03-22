CANSO: The proponent looking to build Canada’s first commercial rocket launch facility in Canso says despite the Russian invasion into the Ukraine. their project partners remain safe.

Maritime Launch Services (MLS) Vice President, Communications and Corporate Affairs, Sarah McLean, told The Reporter they are in touch with their Yuzhmash colleagues who are supplying MLS with Cyclone-4M rockets for their space launch services every day.

The Ukrainian aerospace manufacturer, Yuzhmash, is headquartered in the City of Dnipro, which has recently seen military action from Russian forces.

“And while the situation in Ukraine changes hourly,” McLean said. “As of today, the facility is stable and our friends are safe.”

Russian invaders fired missiles at Dnipro, in the early hours of March 11, destroying a runway at the regional airport, while also severely damaging infrastructure.

“At night, the enemy attacked Dnipro airport. Two missile strikes,” Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Valentyn Reznichenko posted on Facebook. “A runway was destroyed. A terminal was damaged. Large-scale destruction.”

Three Russian airstrikes also caused serious damage in and around the central city on the morning of March 11, killing one person; one strike was near a preschool and an apartment building and another hit a shoe factory.

While President and CEO of MLS Steve Matier was unavailable for an interview, The Reporter was provided with a written statement on his behalf.

“Maritime Launch condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and is deeply concerned for the safety of our friends and colleagues at Yuzhnoye and Yuzhmash,” Matier said. “And for all people of Ukraine.”

Matier advised that despite the Russian invasion on Ukraine, MLS is focused on the development of Spaceport Nova Scotia, Canada’s first commercial spaceport.

“We remain committed to the Cyclone-4M launch vehicle and continue to invest in its development and success,” Matier said. “We are in touch, and working closely, with our Ukrainian partners at Yuzhnoye and Yuzhmash and look forward to bringing their medium-class launch vehicle to market in Canada.”

As for if there could be another service provider option for MLS, Matier suggested there really isn’t.

“Without a doubt, the Cyclone-4M is the best in its class,” Matier said. “Offering reliable, mission-proven technology that will deliver up to five tonnes of cargo to low earth orbit from Spaceport Nova Scotia.”

Despite all the uncertainties that surround the status of Ukraine, Matier didn’t indicate whether the invasion could affect MLS’ plan to launch its first Cyclone-4M rocket by the end of 2023.

“We stand with Ukraine and hope for peace and the withdrawal of Russian forces soon.”