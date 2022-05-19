Provincial parks start to reopen

HALIFAX: Nova Scotia’s provincial parks will start opening on Friday (May 20) for another season.

Several camping and day-use parks will be open for the Victoria Day weekend and the rest will open in early June, the province said in a press release issued on May 16.

Among the camping parks opening on June 3 are Battery Park in, St. Peter’s, Boylston Park and Salsman Park in Guysborough County, and Whycocomagh Park in Inverness County

The province said reservations for camping sites can be made in person at parks, on the website or by calling 1-888-544-3434.

According to the province, provincial campgrounds continue to grow in popularity as the 2021 season saw more than 91,000 camper nights booked, an increase of 13 per cent over the previous year.

Alcohol, tobacco and cannabis are not permitted at camping parks from opening day to July 2, the province said, noting that from July 3 until closing in the fall, these products are only permitted at rented campsites, and they are not permitted at any time in day-use parks. The province added that opening dates, new check-in times and rules for generator use, and other information is available at: https://parks.novascotia.ca/.