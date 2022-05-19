ANTIGONISH: Friends of the Antigonish Library (FoAL) is delighted to announce that their much-loved Giant Book Sale is back!

On Saturday, May 28 FoAL said they’ll be set up at the People’s Place Library in Antigonish from 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. when adult books are sold at $1 per pound, and cookbooks and children’s books are $5 per bag.

Though the event hasn’t happened in two years, the library’s need for supplementary funds hasn’t stopped, FoAL noted.

“Since the start of the pandemic, libraries have consistently stepped up to serve their communities in new and creative ways. Like becoming national distribution points for masks and COVID rapid tests. Or providing countless How-to use Zoom lessons and even iPads to use with the app. Internet speed and access is a problem, and the library reliably offers both wi-fi access and on-site devices for free,” said former FoAL Chair Sarah Armstrong, “Of course, books are still at the core. Funds raised at the book sale allow the library to purchase patron-requested books and to develop new collections.”

Special collections that FoAL has partially- or fully-funded are: 100 best picture books; 100 books to celebrate diversity; multilingual materials for newcomers; large print; LGBTQ collections for youth; and Indigenous authors.

“You can step into the library and see evidence of what community-raised funds have contributed to our wonderful library: the MakerSpace and its equipment, like the sewing machine, dressmakers mannequin, specialized printers; the two SAD lamps; hundreds of books and the trolleys that move them; much of the furniture in the youth room and kids room; and that’s just the start….” remarked FoAL Treasurer Peter MacDonald.

The non-profit organization said it has supported the growth and development of the People’s Place since 2004, when locals began to create a vision of a new library for Antigonish. That vision, through hard work from many hands, produced the new town and county library which celebrated its tenth anniversary last May. From past to present, the Antigonish library is a product of collaboration and community spirit, the group said.

After two years of devouring fiction, nonfiction and everything in between, readers of Antigonish are eager to pick up new favourites, reconnect with an old one, and share the gently-loved books they so enjoyed, said FoAL.

“We know the community excitedly looks forward to the Book Sale. It’s really been missed over the past two years.” says FoAL Chair Eileen Alma “We’re thrilled that we’ll be hosting this major fundraising event on the same day as the Old Stump Frolic at St James United Church, and the Antigonish Garden Club’s sale at the John Paul Centre both on Main St. It will be a busy day!”

Community members are invited to drop off their quality used books on Friday May 27 before 7 p.m. in the community room of the library. Magazines, textbooks, multimedia, or items in poor conditions cannot be accepted, FoAL noted.

Volunteers are needed for sorting books on Friday evening and for helping during the sale on May 28, FoAL said, adding that sign-up sheets are at the library’s front desk.