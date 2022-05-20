I am not here to argue the merits of consolidation.

Not being privy to the extensive research completed by councils, but only being presented with those aspects of the research that support a position in favour of consolidation, I cannot make a valid argue of support for or against either side of the issue.

What I am here to argue is that while, as the warden has stated “he was elected to make decisions,” I do not believe he, or any of the councillors, were elected to make a decision on consolidation.

Consolidation is an issue that affects every aspect of our communities. Consolidation cannot be reversed. Therefore weighing the benefits and liabilities of consolidating the town and county is the responsibility and right of the residents of Antigonish County.

I find the rationale for council’s decision to proceed with a council vote rather than a public vote to be flawed, insulting, and demeaning to the intellectual capacity of the residents of Antigonish County.

The very divisiveness that the warden and mayor claim will occur if a vote is allowed is being created and fueled by their very actions of ignoring the voices of the people. The people of Antigonish town and county are not so weak that they need the protection of the municipal governments in order to express their opinions. To continually suggest that people are afraid to publicly support an issue for fear of being attacked is insulting to the great people of this community.

As with all issues facing our town, county – indeed our province and country – there are often two sides to an issue and yet these issues are decided upon through the democratic process of voting. All of us have long been raised to believe that voting is our opportunity to exercise our position on an issue. All of us have been raised to respect the decision of the electorate.

To suggest that social media only flames an issue and leads to the dissemination of misleading or wrong information amounts to the town and country speaking out of both sides of their mouth. Both the town and county have been relentless in presenting their arguments for consolidation through social media channels. Indeed it seems that daily videos are being released presenting the warden’s and mayor’s perspectives on the issue.

This information is presented as 100 per cent factual yet any discussion questioning the presented one-sided research is summarily dismissed as either invalid and untrue, or misleading and wrong.

Statements have been made that the drop-in engagement session format was chosen as opposed to open discussion meetings, as the drop-in engagement sessions encourage one-on-one chats where accurate information could be shared, and that open discussion meeting were intimidating to many residents.

If indeed there is a challenge in creating a space where residents can speak without fear of retribution, the privacy of our most democratic right, the secret ballot, allows every resident to speak without fear of intimidation.

Stating that consolidation is a bottom-up process suggests that the residents have control of this issue, when in fact, the mayor and warden have set up the process that while giving a superficial reassurance of listening to the people, leaves the ultimate decision in the hands of the councils.

Both the mayor and warden have stated repeatedly that their minds are not made up, they are open but yet their comments such as “we want to become one” and Warden Mc Carron’s statement in a released video “If not now, when?” suggest, that despite the voices being raised in opposition to the process, they have decided the outcome of this issue.

The process evoked to disseminate information and collect the opinion of the residents rather than the issue of consolidation itself is dividing our communities. The disagreement between and amongst our councillors is dividing our councils.

Trust is being eroded at an alarming pace. The process is flawed. It is perceived as unfair and perception is reality. Please put an end to this process before it destroys our communities.

If consolidation is the most positive way forward for our communities then please do not be afraid to present the voters with all information; the pros, the cons, and the unknown. Let there be open discussion to allay fears. Only then can an informed decision be made. If consolidation is good today it will still be good in six months, a year. Slow down and stop rushing.

The recent change in non-resident property tax plan introduced by the provincial government followed by the complete abolition of one of the taxes should serve as an example to our municipal government. In the words of Premier Houston “when you move fast sometimes you need to pause and adjust course. We are not so arrogant that we can’t admit when we need to adjust.”

I ask that our municipalities demonstrate the leadership they speak of, and again, in the words of the premier, “put personal pride to the side” and stop the present closed process.

I ask that our municipal government follow the provincial lead, admit they need to adjust course, and present and support a motion to table or dismiss the present consolidation decision making process, and make the possibility of consolidation a platform in the next municipal election.

In the words of Maya Angelou: “I did then what I knew how to do. Now that I know better, I do better.” It appears to be within the hands of our councillors to destroy or heal our community. Please choose wisely.

Terry PennyLakevale