ANTIGONISH: The RCMP said it is investigating a “rash” of motor vehicle thefts that took place last weekend in the town and county.

“Our investigators believed that travelling criminals were involved in (these) incidents,” Cpl. Chris Marshall wrote in an email to The Reporter. “Many of these thefts were crimes of opportunity; switching one vehicle for another. We believe that most, if not all, of these incidents are related. We do not know how many people are involved which is why we are asking for public assistance with information.”

On Jan. 7 at approximately 11:50 p.m., Antigonish County District RCMP said they responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on Highway 316 in St. Andrews.

According to a press release issued by the RCMP this afternoon, a passerby reported a Volkswagen Jetta on its roof in the ditch but no one was in or around the vehicle.

“RCMP officers located stolen catalytic converters, tools, clothing, and various personal items,” the RCMP stated. “All items were seized and transported to the Antigonish RCMP Detachment.”

Then at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 8, Antigonish County District RCMP said they responded to a report of a Ford Focus that was off the road near the intersection of Highway 4 and West Street in Antigonish.

“RCMP officers learned that the vehicle had been stolen and officers located personal items in the vehicle,” the release noted. “The vehicle owner was located and the vehicle was released to them.”

At approximately 7:25 a.m. that same day, Antigonish County District RCMP said they received a report of a theft from a Honda HRV that was parked in the parking lot at St. Martha’s Regional Hospital.

“Stolen from the vehicle was a wallet,” police confirmed. “RCMP officers also located and seized a Kia Sorento in the hospital parking lot and determined that it had been stolen from the Lower Sackville area on Jan. 6.”

At approximately 1:25 p.m., also on Jan. 8, Antigonish County District RCMP said a black 2019 Toyota Tacoma was stolen from a parking lot on Smith Way in Antigonish sometime between 10 p.m. on Jan. 7 and 1 p.m. on Jan. 8. They said the Nova Scotia license plate on the Tacoma was GWD286 at the time it was stolen.

At approximately 2:45 p.m., Antigonish County District RCMP said they responded to a report of a black Toyota Corolla stolen from a parking lot on West Street in Antigonish between 10 p.m. on Jan. 7 and 2:20 p.m. on Jan. 8.

“The vehicle was located on Jan. 9 around 3:40 a.m. in Pictou County and a traffic stop was attempted,” the press release said. “The vehicle fled but was later located abandoned on Pleasant Street in Stellarton.”

At approximately 3:35 p.m., Antigonish County District RCMP responded to a report of a white Nissan Micra stolen from outside of an apartment building on Haley Road in Antigonish sometime between 9 p.m. on Jan. 7 and 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 8.

“The vehicle was located abandoned on Westville Road in Pictou County on Jan. 9,” police reported. “The recovered vehicles were seized by RCMP officers and will be returned to their owners.”

The RCMP added a request for the public to be vigilant in avoiding vehicle thefts.

“Many of these vehicles were not locked at the time they were stolen or rummaged through, some also had the keys left in them,” the RCMP added.