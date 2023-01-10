ANTIGONISH: Town councillors heard a presentation from representatives with GFL Environmental Inc. on the acquisition of the Lincolnville landfill site.

Jeff Dee, manager of GFL in Antigonish, told council during their regular monthly council meeting on Dec. 19 that it’s been business as usual since acquiring the landfill from the Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG) on Sept. 1, 2022.

The acquisition of the landfill was something he suggested that GFL began to look at approximately five years ago, and they want to continue on a positive relationship with the town.

Dee suggested they are looking at potential alternative opportunities for the blue bag, not only for the town but for the 16 municipalities that use the landfill site.

While he fielded a couple impromptu questions from Doug Campbell, from StFX University, Dee suggested they,like many other sectors, is facing a labour shortage, but GFL doesn’t have any plans to make changes.

As they have in previous years, the town has made a donation to assist numerous families over the Christmas holiday.

What has now turned into an annual donation, town council approved a $1,000 donation to the Knights of Columbus toy drive.

“It’s later coming to the table than we would have liked, but administration supports the continuation of the policy,” CAO Jeff Lawrence said. “It helps those in our community that could most use a happy Christmas time. It’s a donation that’s very important to our community.”

During his beautification committee report at the end of the meeting, Town Councillor Andrew Murray indicated the candy cane lampposts on either end of the town were a huge hit over the Christmas holiday.

As chair of the Antigonish Heritage Museum board of directors, Murray indicated they met for the first time ever with the museum association to discuss the future of the museum.

He indicated it was such a successful meeting, they’re going to continue it as a bi-yearly meeting.

Murray indicated the group is going to create three committees including the present building assessment committee which would explore the viability of the existing physical space, along with the designation of an exploratory committee which would explore the possibility of the Antigonish Heritage Museum becoming a provincial museum.