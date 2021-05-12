RCMP charges and fines two people for violating Health Protection Act

NORTH EAST MARGAREE: The RCMP charged and fined two people they were unable to contact during their self-isolation.

Inverness County District RCMP said the pair was charged for violating Nova Scotia’s Health Protection Act.

At approximately 2:35 p.m. on May 5, police said they were notified that two people, who had recently entered Nova Scotia were not answering their phone when compliance officers called to check on them during their self-isolation period. Police said they attended the residence at 5:45 p.m. and found that no one was home. The RCMP said they returned at 6:50 p.m. and found there was no one home.

On May 6, at 11:55 a.m., police said returned to the residence for a third time and found both people were home. Police said they spoke with them, and neither provided a reasonable explanation for not complying with their self-isolation requirements. The RCMP charged both the man and woman for failing to self-isolate, with a fine amount of $2,422.00.