Council wants dialysis service in northern Inverness County

PORT HOOD: Municipal Council is lobbying the health minister for dialysis service in northern Inverness County.

The Municipality of the County of Inverness wrote Health and Wellness Minister Zack Churchill to give council information on the possibility of locating that service in the northern part of the municipality.

***

Council approved a $57,638 budget for the Port Hood Wellfield Testing project.

***

Council also sent a letter to Minister of Lands and Forestry, Chuck Porter that the municipality be informed about consultations into Bill 4, the Biodiversity Act.

***

Efforts by Cape Breton University to construct its proposed Centre for Discovery and Innovation also received council’s backing.

Councillors agreed to send a letter of support for the project.

***

Municipal staff will write a brief and report back to council about the procedure to follow during the death of former municipal employees, councillors, as well as their family members.

“The municipality has done this from time-to-time; send condolences and make a donation in someone’s name but there’s no clear procedure around this,” Chief Administrative Officer Keith MacDonald said. “We have used the administrative budget to support these activities before but the deputy warden wanted to talk about this issue a little bit more as council.”

Deputy Warden Bonny MacIsaac said it would be helpful to have a standard to follow to make sure no one is overlooked.

“What should we be doing as a municipality?” she asked.

District 1 Councillor Alfred Poirier said it’s important to recognize a loss suffered by staff or council.

District 5 Councillor Lynn Chisholm agreed as did District 6 Councillor Catherine Gillis, but Gillis thinks there need to be limits.

“It’s nice to send a card or whatever, but we have 400 employees, so even myself, I have 11 brothers and sisters. I just don’t want it to cost the taxpayer any money,” she said. “When I say staff, I’m including the nursing homes, Pere Fiset, all those other entities that we have, those are staff too. I don’t know where you’d cut it off, if you were going to cut it off.”

Council recommended that staff report back to council once they have the information they need.