RCMP Regimental Memorial held for Constable Heidi Stevenson

COLE HARBOUR: A sea of red flooded Forest Hills Parkway last week as hundreds of Mounties from across Canada escorted the hearse into the regimental memorial of the RCMP officer who was killed in the line of duty during the province’s mass shooting two years ago.

Approximately 1,350 people were in attendance at the memorial at Cole Harbour Place for 49-year-old Const. Heidi Stevenson on June 29. The service was not open to the public, according to details provided to The Reporter by an RCMP public information officer.

Following Stevenson’s death, due to provincial health restrictions in place at the time, the RCMP were unable to hold a regimental memorial in her honour, and in its place, a private family funeral was held on April 24, 2020.

As uniformed officers of the RCMP and other police agencies along with first responders marched the procession route prior to the start of the service, local residents and other Nova Scotians lined the street from St. Vincent de Paul Church to Cole Harbour Place showing their support to the mother of two who paid the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

A public inquiry into the mass shooting has indicated Stevenson, who was a veteran officer of 23 years, was racing to support an injured colleague when the fatal encounter occurred on a highway interchange on April 19, 2020.

Stevenson died in gunfight with the killer, who jumped a lane of traffic in his replica RCMP cruiser and proceeded to drive the wrong way down a ramp and slammed into Stevenson’s cruiser.

Inquiry documents state bullet fragments from Stevenson’s service pistol “likely” struck Gabriel Wortman’s head, and about 35 minutes later, it was the blood on his forehead while he pumped his gas that tipped off an officer who shot and killed him.

During the regimental memorial, four of Stevenson’s friends and the RCMP commissioner addressed those in attendance as they paid tribute to her memory.

Nona McDowell-Heinbecker who grew up with Stevenson in Antigonish and graduated with her from Dr. John Hugh Gillis Regional High School in 1989 advised she will always hold her friendship with Stevenson close to her heart.

“Not only was she an inspirational woman, who did incredible things but she was an incredible woman with inspirational qualities. I was very fortunate to call her my friend,” McDowell-Heinbecker said. “Of all my friendships, my friendship with Heidi was the longest. I met Heidi before either of us could walk, before either of us could speak. In fact, I don’t remember my life before Heidi.”

She explained her parents along with Stevenson’s were “come from aways” in the Town of Antigonish and as a result their families naturally migrated to one another.

“In many ways we were like the sister neither of us had biologically. For 48 years, our lives intertwined and we shared many memorable life events together,” McDowell-Heinbecker said. “Heidi was a collector of friends and I was lucky to be her first friend. As childhood friends, Heidi and I were inseparable.”

It was her sunny personality, her love of life, her incredible smile and laughter that drew people to her, she said, and in turn would bring out the best who surrounded her.

“Heidi had a strong character and an incredible sense of right and wrong and I still remember how confident she was in her life’s career choice,” McDowell-Heinbecker said. “To many who knew Heidi when she was younger, becoming an RCMP member would not have been their first guess of career path.”

Claire McIntyre spoke on behalf of Stevenson’s friends during those formative years of elementary, junior, and high school.

“Many of us like Heidi were hicks that lived in the county outside of Antigonish. We were together in school from Grades 1 through 6 and experience all that rural Nova Scotia in the 1970s and 80s had to offer,” McIntyre said. “Our mothers were very involved in community life, and to their credit, that is where we were first exposed to some of the values that we associate with Heidi. Things like giving back to your community, working hard and being a good friend.”

She suggested Stevenson was a force from the moment she met her, not only was she smart and independent but she always spoke her mind and was fearless in sharing her opinions.

“Heidi had an intuitive sense of right and wrong that made her seem immune to peer pressure at a time when we were all self-conscious about everything,” McIntyre said. “She did what was right, even if it wasn’t always the popular choice.”

Like McDowell-Heinbecker, she indicated she was surprised with Stevenson’s decision to join the RCMP, but upon reflection it made perfect sense.

“The RCMP gave her the platform to do what was right on a much larger scale,” McIntyre said. “It’s no surprise to us that the young girl we knew all those years ago, became the strong, brave, loving woman that we are honouring today.”

McIntyre explained it’s hard to capture all that Stevenson meant to them as she is a cherished part of their memories of that time of their lives.

“Even though our lives went in different directions, Heidi was someone you could easily pick up with where you left off,” McIntyre said. “Even if you hadn’t seen her in years, it would feel like it had just been yesterday. She was that kind of friend.”

Another childhood friend of Stevenson, Angela McKnight, told the regimental memorial “I know no better, no grittier, no tougher, more determined woman than her,” as tears rolled down her face.

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki told the memorial that Stevenson made an impact on countess lives during her career.

“I’ve always believed that a career in policing is a calling. Heidi answered that call and tragically paid the ultimate price,” Lucki said. “Heidi will be remembered for her courage and strength of character. We will always be grateful for her heroism that day. For the bravery she demonstrated and for the actions, she took to protect the community she cared so deeply.”

Stevenson was one of 22 people killed in the worst mass shooting in modern Canadian history.