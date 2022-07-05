ARICHAT: Municipal officials with the Town of Port Hawkesbury have been asked to appear before Richmond Municipal Council to review the terms of reference for management of the Allan J. MacEachen Regional Airport.

At the regular monthly meeting of Richmond Municipal Council in Arichat on June 27, Richmond Warden Amanda Mombourquette said the management committee for the airport – which includes municipal representatives from Richmond County, the Town of Port Hawkesbury, and Inverness County – met earlier this month.

The warden said the airport is being used by local industry, as well as tourists and the committee is exploring ways to expand ridership and activity. Celtic Air Services has a contract to run the facility.

As a result of a recommendation from Mombourquette, council decided to invite Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton and Chief Administrative Officer Terry Doyle to their committee of the whole session in September.

Council will meet with Stantec this month to move along the mandatory governance and boundary review.

Because they need to submit recommendations to the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board by the end of the year, Mombourquette said they need to finish their work with the consultants by October.

As a result of a recommendation from the committee of the whole, municipal staff will reach out to other municipal units, and complete a data analysis comparison for the next meeting of the Bylaw and Policy Committee regarding a Special Events Bylaw.

Municipal staff will conduct an assessment of the potential expansion of the Babin’s Hill look-off in Arichat, after council approved a recommendation from the committee of the whole session which was held on June 13.

After District 5 Councillor Brent Sampson declared a conflict and temporarily left the meeting, council approved a recommendation from the committee of the whole that building permit fees be amended as recommended by Eastern District Planning Commission Director John Bain. The amended fee structure took effect on July 1.

The municipality will be putting Plumb Island up for sale after accepting a recommendation from the committee of the whole session held earlier this month. Council decided that the one-third section of the island owned by the municipality, and the other two-thirds, owned by Barbara Malcolm, will be listed for sale as one lot.

Council will have municipal staff investigate a funding source, along with Richmond MLA Trevor Boudreau, to put up four lighthouses and one government panel, at a cost of approximately $3,000 each, along the High Road in Arichat.

After approving a recommendation of the committee of the whole, municipal staff will look into ways that Potlotek First Nation can access the municipality’s garbage and recycling services.

After it was reviewed by Public Works Director Chris Boudreau, council decided to refer a request for funding to erect large electric vehicle charging stations to budget deliberations.

Council approved a number of grant requests including $5,000 for the Isle Madame New Horizons Seniors Club with $3,000 from the Regional Health General Grant Fund, $750 from District 1, and $750 from District 2.

The Pitu’paq Partnership Society was greenlit for $2,000 under the Regional Health General Grant Fund.

Development Isle Madame Association’s request for $1,500 under the Type 1 Infrastructure Grant Fund was approved with $750 coming from District 1 Funds and $750 from District 2.

Council accepted a request for $450 in municipal funding from the Johnston’s Harbour Wharf Association.

The Lakeside Community Association was approved for municipal funding for a $47,000 roof project. Although the group requested $8,000, council agreed to a suggestion from the warden to provide $1,000 from the District 4 Fund, and $4,000 from the Type 1 Infrastructure Grant Fund, with approval contingent on the group’s ability to leverage funding from other sources and levels of government.