It was chilling to learn that an Antigonish man arrested for impersonating a police officer was found with a replica police vehicle. What was even more unsettling is that the RCMP believe he may have pulled over motorists.

On Jan. 20, the RCMP said they arrested the 23-year-old for impersonation of a police officer, and seized a vehicle.

According to a press release from Antigonish RCMP, their members responded to complaints of a suspect driving what looked like an unmarked police vehicle.

Cpl. Mark Skinner, the RCMP’s Public Information Officer, told The Reporter they received three complaints from Antigonish County, on Jan. 6, 10 and 18, and they believe incidents may have taken place outside the area, as far away as the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The RCMP explained that the investigation is leading in a direction where they believe the suspect may have used this mock police vehicle to pull over other vehicles. Anyone who has seen this vehicle, or knows of an incident of this nature, is asked to contact Cst. Trevor Arsenault at the Antigonish Detachment at 902-863-6500.

The RCMP said they arrested the suspect on Jan. 18 without incident at a residence in Antigonish and seized a vehicle matching the description. Skinner said the vehicle was found in a garage on the same property.

The seized vehicle was described by the RCMP as a white 2013 Ford Taurus with white reflective stripes along both sides, a microphone attached to the dashboard, LED lights and a large black push bar mounted on the grill. According to Skinner, there were also orange lights in the place of the red and blue lights.

Skinner said the impounded car “appears to be a decommissioned police vehicle,” but there are differences, the most glaring that it would have been driven “aggressively,” likely resulting in tailgating complaints, where it appears a police vehicle is pulling over a vehicle, but speeds by.

Skinner noted the impounded vehicle had a white stripe running down the side of it, which isn’t normal for an unmarked vehicle, but more likely on a car that’s fully decaled.

The suspect was released from custody on conditions and will appear in Antigonish Provincial Court on Mar. 24.

Two days after the RCMP issued their press release, Bill Blair, minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, announced that the sale of decommissioned police vehicles was temporarily suspended, while the RCMP’s resale process is reviewed.

During the moratorium, Blair said the Government of Canada and the RCMP will examine current policies and find solutions to make sure these vehicles are not “improperly outfitted or otherwise misused.”

While he believes it should have taken place much sooner after the mass shooting on Apr. 18 and 19, Opposition Leader Tim Houston said he was “relieved” something was done.

Houston pointed out that he raised the issue last summer after it was discovered vehicles were being sold online that had identifying features like push bars, decals and other accessories.

Noting that the delay in calling an inquiry into the shootings last April caused “great angst” to the victims’ families, Houston said the Progressive Conservative caucus intended to introduce legislation to fix this “significant loophole” in the law, but have been unable since the legislature has been shut down for almost 10 months.

He said Nova Scotians and Canadians need to have confidence that when a car is pulling them over, it is a real law enforcement officer, not an impersonator, and police must have the same confidence that only police officers are in police cars.

It is odd that only days after the arrest in Antigonish, the government acted immediately, but failed to do so after last April’s tragedy, and even after replica police vehicles continued to be bought and sold.

Even more inexplicable is that this inaction continued despite the incontrovertible fact that the murderer would have been unable to kill as many people as he did, and avoid detection as long as he did, without the detailed police cruiser he was able to assemble.

And it’s very possible another similar event could have taken place in that time, while this obvious course of action was not taken.

Thankfully no other such events took place, and thankfully the incidents involving the Antigonish man did not result in violence or destruction. The fact that the suspect drove around in a decommissioned people, and may have pulled people over, makes it seem like something terrible could have taken place once again.

To take steps to avoid another mass murder, the provincial government should consider the Tories’ proposed legislation, and start work on turning it into law while Ottawa examines RCMP policies. Once that federal review period is complete, and its findings detailed, the province can incorporate those aspects into the legislation.

Taking the long view, the federal government did take a positive first step, even if it is temporary, and it is good that no one was hurt, but it’s impossible to ignore the real possibility that something could have happened, and once again, it would have been preventable.