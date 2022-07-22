Skin cancer accounts for one in three new cancer diagnosis in Canada, with Nova Scotia having one of the highest rates of melanoma in the country.

A major cause of skin cancer is exposure to ultraviolet radiation from the sun and from artificial light like sun-tanning beds. Prevention is useful, and early detection leads to better outcomes for people with skin cancer.

There are some simple steps we can all take to prevent skin cancer:

Stay out of the sun – avoid the sun when it is at its highest points. Where possible, go out in the sun earlier in the day or later in the afternoon when the ultraviolet rays are not as intense.

Wear sunscreen – wear sunscreen every day; use sunscreen that has a minimum of SPF30, and one that has UVA and UVB protection. This is sometimes labeled as broad-spectrum sunscreen.

Wear protective clothing and seek shade – if you must go out in the sun, seek shade like an umbrella or wear a wide brimmed hat. Clothing also offers protection – loose longs sleeved, cotton clothes can protect your arms and keep you cool.

Avoid the use of sunbeds and sun lamps – these increase the risk of skin cancer, so they should be avoided.

Check your skin regularly for changes, even in places that don’t get much sun such as the palms, soles of your feet, groin area and legs. Checking monthly is a good rule of thumb.

Do not self-diagnose skin changes – see a doctor if you spot any new or changing spots. They can examine any skin problems and refer you to a dermatologist, if necessary.

These recommendations also apply to people of colour. Although people of colour have a smaller risk of developing cancer when compared to Caucasians, the risks still exist. People of colour are more likely to be diagnosed late. This makes skin cancer more deadly. However, when found early there are many treatments that can be put in place, so vigilance does pay off.

Taking these simple steps – avoiding too much sun, wearing sunscreen and protective clothing, avoiding sunbeds as well as regular examination of the body – will help reduce our risk of melanoma skin cancer and will contribute to early diagnosis and treatment where melanoma exists.

Dr. Yinka Akin-Deko

Family physician, Dartmouth