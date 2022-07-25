ANTIGONISH: The Mayor of the Town of Antigonish says they are expecting the report from consultants as early as the end of the month.

The “What We Heard” report, which is being complied by Brighter Community Planning & Consulting, comes following multiple community engagement sessions hosted across the county and within the town providing the community with information on the potential consolidation process.

As the community sessions began, a spirited group of concerned community members in the town and county opposing the consolidation process was formed. A Facebook group “Antigonish Town & County Residents against the rushed Consolidation process” was created and currently has 1,217 members.

The group started to host their own community information sessions calling for a plebiscite on the matter that’s going to effect 20,000 people.

The town’s engagement sessions also provided an opportunity for community members to leave their comments or concerns, which would in return be made into the report in question.

“The end of July, the beginning of August, is when we’re expecting to have the report,” Mayor Laurie Boucher told reporters following the town’s regular council meeting on July 18.

During the meeting, council unanimously approved a motion for staff to continue to work with the Department of Municipal Affairs and Housing on transition funding, if consolidation was to go through.

As for the means of how the town plans to distribute the report out to community, the mayor indicated they’re going to try to accommodate everyone’s needs.

“We will make sure that that information does get out to everybody that wants to read it,” Boucher said. “What we will do; it will be made available on our website, but we will also have copies here-and-there spread out and anybody who would want to request one would be able to come get one.”

Despite an emergency council meeting being called, Boucher said the town isn’t meeting in August.

“We’re expecting the report to come through, the end of July, council will have time to look at it, we will get that out to the public with a response to the ‘What We Heard’ report and make sure everything is captured in there,” Boucher said. “We want the public to see it, so they can make sure what they’re seeing reflects their comments. I want to remind you this is going to be raw material; this is not opinions, this is not recommendations, this is exactly what it is, what we heard.”

The mayor added that after the report has been made available to the public, council will make their final decision on the potential consolidation sometime this fall.