CANSO: The Canso Area Development Association (CADA) announced the opening of registration for the 2023 Route 16 Thunder Rally to be held Aug. 11 to 13 at the Stanfest event site.

Designed as a fundraiser for youth skating programs at the Canso and Area Arena, the event has continued to grow, CADA noted. With support from our registrations, advertisers, sponsors and volunteers, they said last year’s event raised almost $3,000 for hockey and figure skating programs.

Started in 2019, CADA said the event piggybacks off the Stanfest event, and offers a warm August weekend of camping, riding, friends, biker games, food, and music in warmer weather.

Event partner, the Canso Lions Club, will again provide their tasty breakfasts, CADA said, noting this year’s Saturday night stage will feature the Working Class Band, and new this year, Low Boy from Dartmouth, as well a strong contingent of local music on Friday evening.

The Saturday Poker Run has become by far the biggest parade in Guysborough County with residents and kids out waving all along the route, escorted by the RCMP Motorcycle Traffic Unit, CADA said. They said the poker run showcases local oceanfront scenery and vistas and ends with a moment of silence for fallen riders at Canso’s Whitman’s Wharf.

As an added feature for 2023, CADA said the motorcade will travel through Larry’s River the same morning as the Savalette Festival’s Tintamarre.

“We’re always learning, but moving the event from September to August is a lot more welcoming to our camping visitors,” said CADA president Harold Roberts. “We hope this early start helps grow the event for more fun for everyone.”

One of last year’s participants produced a 15 minute video that is a delightful tour of our hidden paradise that can be found on the Thunder Rally home page, CADA added. Further details and registration can be found at: www.route16thunderrally.ca.