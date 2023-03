RIVER DENYS: Mass on the Mountain, an annual event held at St. Margaret’s of Scotland Catholic Church in River Denys, was held on Sunday, March 5.

St. Margaret’s of Scotland Catholic Church was built in the early 1840s in what was once a thriving community but is now only accessible by snowmobile in the winter.

The annual Mass on the Mountain is dedicated to the strong Gaelic roots and history of the first settlers.