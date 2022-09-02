We live in an age of mass media options and increasingly more choices regarding where we can obtain information.

Unfortunately, all that is distributed for our perusal is sometimes missing and pertinent data is sometimes untruthful or has been sanitized, either deliberately or erroneously.

Like many others, I am not an avid scroller of mass media options as my means to attempt to gather information that is legitimate, unbiased and hopefully has not been tainted into misinformation.

I am not on Facebook and resent the fact that to gain information about particular organizations or events, I am being instructed to “Follow us on Facebook” thereby placing myself under the scrutiny of a for-profit company that is alleged to be using the collected user information for additional revenue sources.

The distribution of material is a dicey procedure with confidentially and privacy laws plus a bias factor too often influencing those involved in its sharing.

A recent confidentially issue that sparked my interest was a dispute about Nova Scotia Power (NSP) being asked by ratepayers to reveal the salaries top executives will collect from 2022 to 2024. NSP claimed that such salaries were confidential and therefore NSP would not reveal the amounts.

The issue went before the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board for its ruling. “The board found that the public interest outweighed Nova Scotia Power’s argument for keeping that information confidential.”

Another event that caught my attention was the recent sale of the Municipality of Guysborough’s waste management facility to GFL Environmental Inc. for an amount that has not, under another claim of confidentially, been made available to those who literally owned the waste management enterprise; the taxpayers. I believe those who pay their taxes have the right to know the details of the financial endeavours and operational details of our governments, of our elected representatives, and of the bureaucracy that enables them to function.

Such sharing of our governance’s financial realities should be forthcoming and on a frequent schedule. I support the privacy of business negotiations but once contracts are signed and the transaction has advanced past the point of no return, definitely when dealing with government-owned enterprises, the taxpayers’ right to know the financial details of those public ventures overrides confidentially claims.

Out of curiosity for their distribution-of-information efforts, I visited the websites of several of Nova Scotia’s 49 municipalities and found a variety of formats with no two sites being identical. One claimed to be “simple and straightforward —- Find the information you’re looking for quickly and easily,” the Cape Breton Regional Municipality. Another, the Town of Truro, dealt with a subject that I wrote about in a previous article: the lack of community public washrooms. Truro listed the locations and hours of availability for its public washrooms which is a human-needs reality that most municipalities fail to address.

Most of the sites I visited gave generic information such as government operations, jobs available, undertakings currently in the works, and a wide variety of other general topics. The common denominator of those I viewed was that too many times the information seeker is required to scroll and to dig into that which has been posted in an attempt to locate more specific information that might or might not be available.

Rather than taxpayers needing to go to our respective municipalities’ websites, why can’t our elected representatives and subsequent public servants come to us? I have several loyalty cards that consistently update me regarding my transactions on a same-day basis. I belong to organizations that frequently provide me with relevant information to their undertakings. As a decision for me, they all have an unsubscribe option should I want to discontinue my receiving of their information.

To my way of thinking, municipalities could do the same with the many algorithms in existence that would enable them to share facts with their registered taxpayers. Our governments do not need to send us the whole packet, just topical snippets with links to the more detailed sites for a deeper background of specifics.

Relevant and timely communications from our elected representatives and public servants is a small price to pay for effective governance procedures. Such practice opens the door for the two-way sharing of information about community issues and undertakings. Such clarity would greatly negate accusations of secrecy and stifle tendencies for untruthfulness.

We, the taxpayers, are shareholders in our governments with that reality not being widely accepted. Our elected representatives are installed to deal with our communities’ needs. The bureaucracies that enable them to function and to serve our elected members are paid mostly by taxes, therefore, they are public servants who work for us thus they too should strive to serve our needs. It should not be the common “us against them mentality” when we attempt to deal with our governance.

The appearance of secrecy and exclusion of data leads to mistrust and apathy. Relevant and timely dialogue will lead to more positive and constructive participation and, I believe, produce better outcomes.

Ray Bates

Guysborough (Sedabooktook)