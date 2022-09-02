Although it does have a role to play in helping get the word out fast, there are times when social media platforms help disseminate false, or misleading, information at the same speed.

In July, an alarming post that circulated on social media turned out to be nothing other than spam.

The post, that was made in an Antigonish Buy and Sell Facebook group by a blank profile and shared multiple times across the platform, drew attention to a child abduction attempt in the area, and for anyone who recognized the vehicle to contact law enforcement.

“My eight-year-old niece’s friend was almost snatched from playing in her yard yesterday. A guy driving this truck with gray hair and glasses tried getting her to get in his truck,” the post read. “Luckily she ran inside and her parents reported it to the police. Their neighbor’s security camera caught the guy’s truck on film. If you recognize the truck or know this guy please contact the police department.”

Sensing something wasn’t adding up, The Reporter made a Facebook search of the contents of the text in the post and it brought them to an originating post dated June 11 out of Green Bay, Wisconsin, that had the same vehicle photos, exact same text, word for word, and was uploaded by an actual profile.

When asked about this, the RCMP’s Public Information Officer Cpl. Chris Marshall advised that this particular instance is occurring more often.

Marshall said this is happening in many community social media groups across the province where spam or fake profiles post reports of fake incidents which can sometimes be alarming.

Confirming it was just a fake report and not a potential phishing scam, Marshall confirmed there have been no abduction attempts in Antigonish County.

Marshall said these spam incidents are designed to cause panic and spread disinformation across social media and can result in the platform shutting down a group.

The public information officer advised, as a best practice, the general public should take the time to make sure the information they’re sharing on social media is factual and coming from a reputable source.

Last month, posts to social media indicating a plane crash in the area last week were later clarified by emergency responders.

On Aug. 10, a warning was issued on Facebook from a page that provides information on emergency calls from across the province, highlighting that at 12:57 p.m., the Aulds Cove Volunteer Fire Department, Port Hawkesbury RCMP, and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) were responding to the scene of a potential plane crash in the Havre Boucher area.

A later update of the post determined a “smaller” plane was practicing landing.

On another post from the Firefighters of Nova Scotia Facebook page, a more detailed update was provided.

“Port Hawkesbury RCMP members were speaking with the airport who advised a plane did take off approximately 20 minutes ago, however, it was a float plane practicing landings,” the update read. “Units are continuing to investigate.”

One concerned resident, Taralee Wood, suggested her son noticed the plane and was immediately alarmed.

Wood said her son followed the plane online using FlightRadar24 and became concerned when he could see on the app that the plane was descending and showed that it landed, but nowhere near an airport.

A second update from the Firefighters of Nova Scotia reported the plane was safe on the ground, after landing the pilot landed on his property.

Confirming information with The Reporter, RCMP Public Information Officer Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay advised it was just a case of the pilot landing when they noticed something didn’t seem right.

Tremblay said a member of the public reported to the RCMP that the plane landed on a grass landing strip.

Captain Nicole Lively, an Aeronautical SAR Coordinator with the Canadian Armed Forces, confirmed with The Reporter on Aug. 15 that JRCC Halifax contacted the next of kin of the pilot and confirmed the aircraft was safe.

While both cases are different, they do show how false, or misleading, information can be spread quicker in the age of social media than ever before. And because so many people use social media, this bad information reaches a larger audience than the local coffee shop ever could.

The first example demonstrates that spammers will stoop low enough to fake something as heinous as a child abduction to get attention.

And naturally, a child abduction report, with pictures, claiming the RCMP has been alerted, will get attention and even fool a few people in the process who share or respond to these posts.

Thankfully, this case turned out to be false.

It was also good news that the second example, also turned out to be nothing more than a cautious landing.

In this example, the initial Facebook posts weren’t deliberately false, just incorrect, and perhaps premature.

Yes, if there actually was a plane crash, the public and emergency responders needed to know as soon as possible, but what is most important in these cases is that the information is accurate.

In that second instance, those making posts and monitoring the plane weren’t being alarmist, or trying to stir people up, but cautious, much like the pilot that chose to land.

The point is that both cases demonstrate the need for social media users to verify and confirm information before disseminating it further.

It’s best to spread the right information eventually, than spread incorrect information immediately.