The experiment of removing garbage bins at provincial parks and beaches has failed and it’s time to return them, as well as those tasked with emptying them.

Late last month Richmond Municipal Council asked the provincial government to bring back garbage cans and bins to parks and beaches across Nova Scotia.

This request came after council reviewed a letter about the amount of roadside litter in the county from Cali Kehoe during the June 29 regular monthly meeting in Arichat.

While the municipality does support community clean-ups, Warden Amanda Mombourquette said the roadside is largely a provincial responsibility, and as far as large dump sites, she said those should be reported to the RCMP.

The warden recommended referring the issue to the Police Advisory Committee to get littering data from Richmond County District RCMP.

At a meeting of the Police Advisory Committee earlier in June, District 5 Councillor Brent Sampson said they were told that those who witness littering are encouraged to call the RCMP.

Sampson said the RCMP Sergeant at the meeting told the committee that “it’s tricky to prosecute” littering because a witness is required to give their name, and if the person charged intends to fight it, those witnesses would also have to testify in court.

Sampson said they were told there are limited police resources and a large geographic area for police to cover.

To raise awareness, District 2 Councillor Michael Diggdon suggested posting information on the municipality’s web site, asking local establishments to return garbage cans, or erecting dump stations around Richmond County.

Deputy Warden Melanie Sampson agreed better enforcement is needed but the municipality doesn’t have much ability to enforce its bylaws.

And due to budget constraints, Mombourquette said it would be hard for the municipality to hire a bylaw enforcement officer to deal with littering.

The District 5 Councillor said there used to be garbage bins at provincial sites like Point Michaud Beach, Pondville Beach, Battery Park, and Lennox Passage Park.

Because of the pack it in, pack it out policy, Sampson said “garbage is thrown out the window” by some users of local parks and beaches which is “disheartening” when there’s an obvious solution by having garbage cans there and hiring someone to empty them occasionally.

The deputy warden pointed out that garbage cans in Louisdale made the community cleaner. After garbage boxes were placed in areas around the community, she reported less waste in this year’s community clean up compared to last year.

District 1 Councillor Shawn Samson said more public education is needed, especially considering the need to keep communities clean with tourists coming to the area.

The municipality also discussed a proposal in Kehoe’s letter to hire students to pick up litter.

The deputy warden referred this to budget deliberations to determine costs and the benefits for tourism and community pride. She pointed out that areas, like those around the waste management facility in West Arichat, are particularly messy.

Along with sending a letter to the province asking them to reconsider the removal of garbage cans, the warden will get data on littering enforcement from the RCMP.

This is just one part of the province that is experiencing increased roadside litter, and it’s safe to assume this is taking place around Nova Scotia.

This policy was put in place years ago by the former Liberal government as a cost-cutting measure, but it’s hard to fathom that the bottom line was affected in a meaningful way by eliminating part-time positions, as well as the cost of garbage cans.

In addition to not saving much money, this decision has also led to more waste in communities around Nova Scotia, surely a result that compromises the tourism industry, as well as the environment.

To rely on all users of all provincial beaches and parks to remove all their own waste is naive, and by having garbage cans where they should, there will be no more excuses, and there will be less littering.

With the garbage cans returned, municipalities and police can concentrate on enforcing the law, punishing the offenders, and creating strong deterrents to keep communities clean.