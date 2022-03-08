PORT HOOD: The owners the Rhodena Wind Farm proposed for Inverness County hope to complete construction by 2025.

During the March 3 regular month meeting of Inverness Municipal Council, Keith Towse, with Community Wind, provided an update about their 100 Megawatt Rhodena Wind project along the eastern side of Route 19 on approximately 8,000 hectares of Crown and private land.

Towse told council they are looking at installing up to 18 turbines in that location.

“That number of turbines may change,” he said. “It’s unlikely to go up, but it may go down a little bit if we actually choose to use larger turbines. We’ve committed that the closest turbines will be more than 1,200 metres from any turbine, but the closest in this layout from any house, the turbine is actually almost 1,500 metres.”

They started community consultations with an open house in Port Hastings last September, Towse said, noting they held discussions with local First Nations, as well as the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaq Chiefs.

“We incorporated feedback from that open house into our development process,” noted Towse. “We will continue consultations through the life of the project with local communities and First Nations.”

Towse said they have started doing environmental studies on the site, with hopes to submit detailed plans to the environment minister for approval by the end of the year. They started discussions with Environment and Climate Change about the environmental assessment process, and they confirmed set-backs and protected areas with the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables.

The provincial government recently announced a rate based procurement program, and Towse said they will be submitting the Rhodena Wind project into the Request for Proposals in early May.

“This procurement program is in response to the legislation that requires 80 per cent of power has to be provided by renewables by 2030,” he told council.

Towse said they expect a decision on the RFP submission by September, or later. If successful, he said they will start detailed engineering work, with plans to start the construction in 2024, or the fall of 2023.

Towse calculated that with taxes currently levied on wind turbines across Nova Scotia at a rate of $7,000 per Megawatt, that means an estimated $700,000 annually in municipal coffers.

“There’ll be short and long-term jobs, we’ll be spending lots of money in the local community in construction, site clearing, and then there’ll be longer term jobs for the project life in road maintenance and turbine maintenance,” he noted. “We’ll be bringing some workers in because there’s some specialist jobs that need to be done, we can’t find locally. There’ll be revenue for local businesses for accommodations through the construction period.”

The company will establish Community Benefit Funds from the revenue generated by the project that will go to projects chosen by the community, and Towse said they will set up a community liaison committee. They will also sign leases with local landowners who will enjoy those revenues, he noted.

“Local people will decide where those funds go,” he promised.

Towse said he’s aware of local opposition to the project, including a Facebook group, and he asked for anyone with questions to reach out to Community Wind.

“We’ve sent message to them indicating that we’re happy to meet with them. They’ve indicated that they don’t believe that there any questions that they would have that we can answer and so they’ve declined that offer for a meeting. We are more than open to receive communication from either members of the council or members of the public around the project and we’ll do our best to answer those questions,” said Towse. “Our contact details have always been available to the community; we have a project web site with project information on. We are aware that the municipality has received some comments. Since the open house we’ve actually not received any comments from the community.”

The area in question is zoned for wind development, Towse said.

In response to a question from Deputy Warden Bonny MacIsaac, Towse said they expect there will be 100-200 jobs during construction, they are planning to do 70 per cent of their work through local businesses, and there will be seven to 10 full-time permanent jobs once it’s up and running.